Guitar ensemble set to showcase jazz and pop

By Isabella Lambert

Prepare to be transported back to the birth of jazz and bossa nova. When you see the SUNY Plattsburgh Guitar Ensemble present their Spring Guitar Concert.

Directed by Adjunct Lecturer of Music Michael Fratino, the show will feature pop and jazz music. This free show will run for about an hour and a half in Krinovitz Recital Hall, in Hawkins on Wednesday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Students have met once a week, for hour-long rehearsals in preparation for the show. The performance has changed as a result of COVID.

“The approach to the performance has changed in the last couple of years, especially since COVID. Before, it was seen as a means of showing off specific skills on the instrument, whereas now it has taken more of an accompaniment role, which is absolutely fine and represents the sign of the times,” Fratino said.

Fratino chose the lineup thoughtfully, with inspiration coming from everywhere.

“It could be a situation where I’m listening to a song as I’m driving,” Fratino said. “I know that the tune will work as an ensemble piece because of all the elements it possesses.”

Fratino also mentioned that a large amount of repertoire comes from the students he teaches. They open his eyes up to the challenge of arranging pop music.

The program for the show features many contemporary songs, so that the audience will likely know the music performed and want to sing along.

“There are always interactive and unexpected moments at these concerts, especially the ones where the crowds really get into it and show appreciation,” Fratino said. “For instance, last semester the crowd took out their cell phones as lighters and started singing along with one of our tunes. Those moments are memorable for the performers.”

This concert is a great opportunity for students to perform and get experience playing guitar in a live setting.

Luke Gerhardt, a junior music major, is a part of this year’s guitar ensemble.

“I’m probably most excited to play the Laufey song ‘From The Start.’ I love that Laufey has popularized jazz music in my generation,” Gerhardt said.

This is the first time the guitar ensemble has had its own designated show, instead of being attached to Ringing Down The Curtain, an annual theatre performance.

“In the end, I hope the audience leaves with a feeling that whatever we presented was refreshing and not what would typically be thought of as a guitar show,” Fratino said.