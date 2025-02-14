Grammy ‘snubs’ Swift, about time

By Kolin Kriner

After the mediocrity that was Taylor Swift’s Midnights — which won Album of the year at the 2024 Grammys — I soon realized that the voters of the Grammys simply have no taste.

So when it was time for this year’s Grammys I had a feeling that her painful, somehow more mediocre album, “The Tortured Poets Department”, was going to bring home Album of the Year.

When Taylor Swift won none, however, it filled me with so much genuine joy. She received six nominations and took home an astounding zero awards.

“The world is healing,” I told myself.

Healing from what exactly? The blandness that is Taylor Swift.

Now don’t get me wrong, “Folklore” and “Evermore” are amazing albums, but past that what does she have to offer? A discography that sounds diverse? Vocal fluctuation that brings life to her music? Changes in song structure to spice things up?

No.

Swift does none of these and yet raises herself above the music industry because people would prefer to listen to hot garbage and relatable songs that serve no musical functionality whatsoever.

She is vanilla. Her music is vanilla.

Don’t even get me started on Beyonce winning by the way, Billie Eilish was robbed.

On a good note, however, Charli XCX brought a whole other level of brat, winning three Grammys in Best Recording Package, Best Dance Pop Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Album.

This is what I want to see. Music with some zing to it, granting flowers to an Artist who has grown her musical technique and delivered something different, and overall amazing.

The Grammys this year was full of vanilla and spice, and I am ever so thankful we are stepping away from the mildness of the music industry and getting a taste of something with a little kick.