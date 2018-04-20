EOP loses integral leader

The Educational Opportunity Program at Plattsburgh State has helped thousands of students since its establishment in 1969 but lost one of its most important leaders Sunday.

As director of the EOP, Kyla Relaford helped numerous students obtain a higher education at PSUC while always encouraging them to passionately pursue their goals and dreams.

When the campus has been in crisis, like this past February during protests surrounding’s the racist Snapchat post, Relaford was vocal in supporting the diverse students of PSUC.

Her loss will undoubtedly be felt by numerous EOP students and the campus as a whole.

The next issue of Cardinal Points will feature a collage of letters and statements from members of the PSUC community whose lives were touched by Relaford.

If you would like to submit one of your own, send it to cp@cardinalpointsonline.com. While there is no guarantee that your letter will make it into the print edition as there is limited space, we will include as many as possible in a longer version on our website, cardinalpointsonline.com.

Like this: Like Loading...