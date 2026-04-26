Einsteins set to be replaced by Saxbys

By Grant Hochmuth

SUNY Plattsburgh will see a major change in campus dining by the fall semester as Einstein Bros. Bagels is being replaced by Saxbys, a change that college administration said is centered in expanding hands-on learning opportunities for students.

“The decision was made by the CAS Board of Directors, with assistance and support from the campus, to move from Einstein’s to Saxbys to offer valuable experiential learning opportunities for our students,” said Catherine Keleher, executive director of College Auxiliary Services. “Hands-on learning is an essential part of our college curriculum and Saxbys provides a unique and powerful solution for students looking for experience in leadership management, marketing, hospitality, finance, and more.”

Saxbys operates with a hands-on experience learning model that allows students to take an active role in running the restaurant. Students will be involved in daily operations such as ordering supplies and managing inventory while receiving mentorship from Saxbys staff.

While students will help run the cafe, responsibility for food safety will remain with Cardinal Way.

“All food safety and health regulations remain the responsibility of the contracted food service operator, Cardinal Way, in accordance with state and local health codes,” Kehleher said. “Students participating in the Saxbys program will receive training and mentorship in food safety and operations, but compliance oversight and accountability remain with Cardinal Way under CAS supervision.”

In addition to the operational shift, Saxbys will have a menu with dairy free, plant based and gluten free options.

Students will still be able to use meal swipes, dining dollars and Cardinal Cash at the new location. Administration said the transition will create not only a new dining option, but also a student driven space focused on leadership and real world experiences.

Saxbys is slated to open at the start of the upcoming fall semester, replacing Einsteins in its current campus location. As the transition moves forward, college administration said students can expect more information on hiring opportunities, training and leadership positions in the months leading up to the grand opening.





