Eating before drinking cures hangover

Food is one of the factors that influences one’s body’s ability to absorb and tolerate alcohol. One of the biggest rules before drinking is always filling up on food before filling up on alcohol.

Junior nursing major Mallory Montanya said drinking excess amount of alcohol can cause alcohol poisoning that can even lead to death.

“Other than that, excess amount of alcohol can cause dehydration, headache, hangover and regret the next day,” she said.

A standard drink is 12 ounces of regular beer (150 calories), 5 ounces of wine (100 calories) and 1.5 ounces of 80-proof distilled spirits (100 calories), according to alcoholscreening.org, a project of the Boston University School of Public Health, a free service of the Partnership for Drug-Free Kids.

Montanya also said people should not drink with an empty stomach because the body absorbs alcohol faster. This can lead to intoxication.

“The faster the body absorbs, the faster it goes to your bloodstream,” she said.

Junior communication disorder major Cassandra Mantello said drinking with an empty stomach was the first time and also the last time.

“Before a night of drinking, I would eat bread and drink a lot of water,” she said. “I have learned my lesson that is to drink a lot of water and just stay hydrated in general.”

Montanya suggested people should choose to eat high-carbs food such as bread, potato or bananas because it can help to absorb the alcohol as one drinks it instead of going straight to the bloodstream.

In Elite Daily, an American online news platform, Nutritionist Katherine Brooking recommended people should focus on healthy fats and lean sources of protein, as these will help to slow digestion and the absorption of alcohol.

“Drinking lots of water while you are drinking because you want to try dilute the alcohol, also it helps to get rid of faster and decreases the chance of hangover,” Montanya said.

A hangover’s symptoms include headache, nausea, vomiting, sweating, fatigue, shakiness, sensitivity to light and irritability, according to alcohol.org.nz, information, advice, research and resources to help prevent and reduce alcohol-related harm and inspire New Zealanders to make better decisions about drinking alcohol.

“I have been hangover plenty of time before,” senior environmental science major Kelly O’keefe said. “I puked. Next morning, I felt awful, threw up again, had a cold sweat and just generally regreted.”

Mantello said she would feel groggy, tired and sensitive whenever she has a hangover. She said she just wants to stay in bed all day and be unproductive.

“I did not want to do anything,” Mantello said. “I even makes my friends get me food and bring it to me.”

Hangovers are the unpleasant after effects of alcohol intoxication. The key to prevent this are always drinking in moderation, staying hydrated, getting enough sleep, making sure to eat a healthy meal and resting up, according to Healthline, a health information site.

“The most important thing is not drinking to the point that you get sick and throw up,” O’keefe said. “Make sure you eat and know how you much you are going to drink. Know your limit and never forget to drink water.”

