Duffer Brothers feign relevancy

By Sophie Albertie

Does anyone even watch Stranger Things anymore?

If you’re wondering how you missed the new updates on the official release date of the final season, along with episode runtimes and a confirmation that Eddie Munson will not be returning for the final season, you’ve proven my point. Everyone did.

Gone are the days of obsessing over the kicky personalities of this ragtag group of kids and their miscellaneous adventures. They hit puberty a long time ago, and the walkie-talkies are no longer cute.

The Duffer brothers cared enough to release an official statement regarding the whereabouts of the supposed fan-favorite metalhead, confirming he was “dead and under the ground.” Thank goodness. I never liked the guy or his fake devil horns. I never liked anyone besides the original cast. Max and Robin are as far as I’ll go.

Before season three was released, we were dealing with one of the few perfect shows to ever be created. It was the perfect combination of potent nostalgia, strong acting and a stellar plot. “Byler or Mileven?” was the most important question since the dress. Season three was good, but it caught the last chopper out of `Nam in terms of being remotely watchable. Call me an elitist, but there are only so many new characters that can be introduced before the integrity of the original cast falls apart at the seams. Bring back being invested in the OG’s, my attention span can’t deal with all of these introductions.

Being a former fan of a show that’s acclimated such a massive cult following, it’s strange seeing updates of something I’ve completely lost interest in. The emotional investment used to be there, but come on. I just can’t take a 24-year-old playing a 15-year-old seriously.

Season five will come and go, and I will be seated only halfway through plot updates from TikTok. Twelve year old me who carried around an eggo box for Halloween is rolling in her grave.



