Cards, Lakers tie

By Michael Purtell

The Cardinals traveled to Oswego and tied the Lakers 2-2 Saturday. The Cardinals maintained a 2-0 lead for a majority of the game, then allowed two goals in just 30 seconds in the last five minutes of the third period.

“It’s a feeling of disappointment,” captain Mattie Norton said. “It feels like a loss for us.”

The team moved up to No. 6 in the United States College Hockey Online coaches’ poll after the game.

Norton said the team improved as well, claiming the game was “the best game (the team) played all year.”

Oswego took the shootout tiebreaker. Both teams received a point in the standings for the tie.

The Cardinals are putting the end of the game behind them, and are taking away from the game the play that empowered them through the first two periods.

“Our sole focus right now is ‘How do we build off that and keep moving forward?’” Norton said.

Plattsburgh was energized by the Nov. 8 Cortland loss, where the young team learned every game matters.

“We just need to work on getting everything tightened up on the ship and move on to next weekend. We’re excited to play,” Norton said.

The Cardinals will hit the road to play the SUNYAC’s Canton Kangaroos today at 3 p.m. Tomorrow, the Cardinals will host a conference match against the Buffalo State Bengals, also at 3 p.m.