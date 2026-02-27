Cardinal Creatives: Armstrong shines light on North Country struggles

By Grant Hochmuth

Growing up in the North Country, SUNY Plattsburgh senior Alexandria Armstrong faced adversities that fueled her creative spirits. Her refined set of skills help her illustrate these difficulties on canvas.

“There is a lot of poverty, and everyone just kind of overlooks it,” Armstrong said. “Nobody even really talks about it, but I really wanted to emphasize it.”

Residents of the North Country tend to pick up trade skills to reduce the likelihood of needing to spend money on services such as plumbing or carpentry. Her current series follows her uncle, who embodies this characteristic of many in the North Country. Armstrong uses her uncle’s skills as her inspiration to fill her canvas.

“He taught himself mechanics, carpentry, plumbing, like all of it, so that he doesn’t have to rely on other people and spend money on things that you know can’t be afforded,” Armstrong said. “I want to highlight the hard work that so many individuals up here put in just to get by.”

Art is nothing new to Armstrong. From a young age, she had access to different media that cultivated a sense of creativity she always enjoyed expressing. Living across from her aunt and uncle also aided in her endeavors.

“My aunt and uncle are very artistic. She used to be an art teacher and he kind of just does everything. I lived right across the street from them so when my mom needed a baby sitter I would pop over. So I have been doing art since as long as I could remember,” Armstrong said.

Her early inspiration came from the internet, citing different Pinterest boards as a key source for some of her earlier creations. However, as of recently she has shifted towards a more serious tone with her art.

“Now I try to be a bit more meaningful and thoughtful with my work. The series I am working on right now in painting is definitely a very personal one for me,” Armstrong said. “I am working on found objects more than usual, like wooden planks and stuff. I’m painting using acrylic, obviously I kind of gesso it to have a base.”

Currently a teacher assistant for an introductory drawing class, Armstrong encourages people of all skill levels to create and express themselves in their own way. According to Armstrong, art is less about the perfection of the piece and more about the process of creating.

“A white blank sheet of paper is so intimidating. When you look at it you just get lost, and you have no idea where to start,” Armstrong said. “If you just put a mark on the canvas, make something, screw the wood to the piece, and just start and you will find something, and it will just take you from there.”

Armstrong hopes viewers of her work gain a sense of appreciation for the unyielding nature of the human spirit, something she wishes more people would appreciate in this fast paced world.

“There is a lot more than meets the eye. Everyone struggles with something, and I think everyday, everyone is just kind of putting in the work just to get by,” Armstrong said. “A lot of times people are doing things and learning things and putting in the work, and it gets overlooked and nobody really recognizes or appreciates it. I want to appreciate and I want to recognize all of these people.”

Armstrong’s future is still undecided. The idea of heading to grad school and becoming an art teacher or professor enthralls her. In the same token, seeing the world and taking in more of what this world has to offer has also excited the young artist.

One thing is certain: Armstrong shows no sign of slowing down. As her creative journey continues to evolve, she remains committed to producing new work, pushing boundaries and finding fresh ways to bring her thoughts to life.

Alexandria Armstrong will be graduating this spring with high honors. Her art will be hanging in the senior exhibition inside the Myers Fine Arts building in the Myers Lobby Gallery.

“There is so much I want to do and create, again painting is my favorite, but I love just art as a whole. I don’t have one specific thing that I want to do. I want to do it all. I want to make all the sculptures, be a photographer, I want to paint and I want to draw,” Armstrong said.

To see more of Armstrong’s work, check out her art Instagram, @AlexandriaArmstrong.





