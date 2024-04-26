Cardinal Clips: Issue 9

Junior Matt Edwards throws a pitch in the game against Oneonta on April 19.

Cardinal Clips is a bite-sized look at Plattsburgh State Athletics and its programs.

MT&F

Brexton Montville broke his own record in the 100-meter dash, at 10.58 seconds, and set a new program record in the 4×100-meter relay at 42.04 at the Middlebury Outdoor Invitational on Saturday, April 20. Montville’s relay partners included Charles Cypress, Jordan Williams and Justin Rushia.

Montville’s efforts secured wins for Plattsburgh in both events. Montville also took home first in the 200-meter dash at 21.99.

Noah Bonesteel completed the 800-meter run with an AARTFC-qualifying time of 1:55.6, finishing third.

Aiden Masten won the long jump with a distance of 6.59 meters.

Spencer Trudo recorded a personal best in the hammer throw with a distance of 38.26 meters, good for sixth.

WT&F

Grace Yarkosky’s first three semesters at Plattsburgh State were spent representing Cardinals women’s ice hockey. Now, she’s shining on the track.

Yarkosky, in her first-ever 800-meter run, posted a time of two minutes and 19.10 seconds — an AARTFC-qualifying time — at the Middlebury Outdoor Invitational on Saturday, April 20.

Deanna Zoch ran a personal best in the 100-meter dash, finishing fourth with a time of 13.16. Grace Estus recorded her career-best in the 200-meter dash at 29.0.

The 4×100-meter relay team of Zoch, Michaela Schaffer, Morgan Thompson and Marissa DeLuc had their best race of the year, finishing second at 51.22.

DeLuc had a day, finishing third in the 100-meter hurdles at 16.91 and recording personal bests in the shotput at 10.06 meters and javelin throw at 25.10.

The 4×400-meter relay team of Yarkosky, Anya Sloth, Kailyn Ginter and Lillian Moran also finished second and posted a season-high of 4:43.15.

The Cardinals had success in the 5,000-meter run, as Marissa Colvin finished second, at 18:57.11, and Sarah Smith finished third with a personal best of 19:19.25.

Katie Rachwal had career days in the discus throw at 37.32 meters, hammer throw at 16.56 meters and javelin throw at 22.14 meters.

Both squads will have a final chance to qualify for championships and best their own times at the St. Lawrence Intercollegiate Athletics Twilight Meeting tomorrow, Saturday, April 27 before the SUNYAC Championships next weekend.

WLAX

Sophomore defender Lillian Gilroy set the program record for both single-game and single-season draw controls with 13 and 54 respectively against Oneonta on April 17.

Sophomore attacker Cynthia Barnosky tied the single-season assist record with 16 at Potsdam on April 25. Barnosky’s final season total of 51 points sits just one behind the record of 52, set by Lindsay Guzzetta last season.

The team wrapped up its season this past week, losing to Oswego at home 3-18 on April 20 and defeating Potsdam on the road 12-7, ending the season standing 4-11, 3-6.

Plattsburgh’s home game against Oswego marked its Morgan’s Message dedication game, in which the team pays tribute to the life of Morgan Rodgers, a former Duke women’s lacrosse player who died by suicide in 2019.

The team donned teal, the color associated with Morgan’s Message, in the form of hair ribbons and bracelets. The team also recognized a moment of silence for Rodgers before the game.

BASE

The first NCAA Division III regional ranking of 2024 featured the Cardinals among the seven teams honored as top talents.

The Cardinals (20-12, 8-7) are currently fourth in the SUNYAC standings with just fifth-place Brockport left to play.

Most recently, Plattsburgh went 1-2 against Oswego (17-12, 7-5) in this season’s rivalry series. The Cardinals took game one of the doubleheader 9-4 on April 23, before dropping game two 5-7 and then game three 0-14 on April 24.

During game two, infielder Alex Kornblau homered in the bottom of the eighth inning to cut the deficit to two runs. The dinger made Kornblau the Plattsburgh State career home-run leader with 12, surpassing Patrick Shaughnessy’s mark of 11.

The Cardinals will most likely need to be perfect against Brockport to return to third place.