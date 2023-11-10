Cardinal Clips: Issue 8

Cardinal Clips is a bite-sized, condensed look at Plattsburgh State Athletics and its programs.

SOCCER

The State University of New York Athletic Conference has announced its All-SUNYAC men’s and women’s soccer teams after the conclusion of both seasons. Two Cardinal men — defender Brian Coughlan and junior midfielder John Hayes — and four Cardinal women — senior forward Nora Fitzgerald, junior goalkeeper Lauren Haley, senior forward Avery Durgan and senior defender Casey Granger — received honors.

Coughlan was named to his second All-SUNYAC Second Team, his first at his new position. He made the team last year as a forward. This season, Coughlan contributed on the back end of the field without minimizing his offensive production. He scored six goals and an assist for a total of 13 points. Coughlan was crucial for multiple wins, notching three game-winning goals. He was important for penalty kicks, where he nailed all three.

Hayes has been All-SUNYAC Third Team in all three of his seasons at Plattsburgh. Hayes was again a large part of the team’s offense, leading the team in points for the first time in his career with 17 points.

Fitzgerald has now been named to an All-SUNYAC team three times. She earned her first First Team appearance as a defender last season, and repeated her First Team success as a forward this year. Fitzgerald was the team’s top scorer with 20 points, the fifth-most in the SUNYAC. She was a driving force for the team all season, scoring two game-winning goals.

Haley has established herself as the centerpiece of a stout Cardinals defense, taking home First Team honors. Haley saved 70 shots and pitched seven shutouts to fuel a top-three seed Plattsburgh and secure her position as the best goalie in the SUNYAC.

Durgan finished her career with her first All-SUNYAC nod, making it onto the Second Team. She had her best season this year, scoring 17 points and leading the team in assists, with six. Durgan came up big in the final week of conference play, scoring game-winners against Oneonta and Geneseo to spring the Cardinals into hosting a playoff game.

Granger took home her second all-conference selection with this year’s All-SUNYAC Third Team selection. Granger joined Haley on the back half of the field, posting one of the best defenses in the SUNYAC.