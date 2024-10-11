Cardinal Clips: Issue 6

By Collin Bolebruch

MHKY’s 2024-25 roster

Plattsburgh State men’s hockey posted its 2024-25 roster this week ahead of the season opener less than a month away.

The forwards group of 16 features six first-years and a transfer, and saw six departures.

Rookies include Shane Bondy and Patrick Cole from the OJHL, Blake Hall from the GOJHL, Brody Spencer-Ha from the AJHL, William Jasmin from the NCDC and Tyler Ramm from the NAHL.

The Cardinals also landed a former Division I player in Jake Sacratini, a junior from American International College.

Nine returners round out the forwards: sophomores Tio D’Addario and Aaron Catrion; juniors Joshua Belgrave, Ryan Bonfield, Colin Callanan and Riley Sutherland; and seniors Jagger Benson, Luk Jirousek, captain, and Jake Lanyi, captain.

Graduates not returning are Thomas Maia, Trey Thomas, Bennett Stockdale, Ryan Butler, Adam Tretowicz and Paul Bryer.

The defenseman group of nine features one first-year and one departure.

The lone rookie is Nick Recupero from the Northeast Generals, the same team as Ramm in the NAHL.

Eight players will return to the blueline: sophomores Simon Singher and Sam D’Amico; juniors Spencer Bellina, captain, Lonan Bulger and Brannon Butler; seniors Jack Ring and Ryan Poorman; and the team’s lone graduate student Kevin Weaver-Vitale, captain.

Ryan Hogg graduated.

The unchanged goaltender room of three is sophomore Dominik Bovan, junior Eli Shiller and senior Jacob Hearne.

Assistant coach Reid Lesswing will be replaced with Neil Mulcahy, the captain of the 1987 NCAA Champion Cardinals.

Plattsburgh sets off to reclaim the SUNYAC crown Oct. 26, in an exhibition against future SUNYAC member Skidmore on the road before the official start Nov. 1 on the road against Vermont State University-Castleton.

A Nov. 9 home exhibition against Simon Fraser University holds the fans over until the official home opener on Nov. 22, facing Cortland in a SUNYAC Championship rematch.

The Cardinals are ranked No. 9 nationally — above any other SUNYAC team — by a D-III Hockey News poll, as voted on by media, coaches and administrators in Division III on Oct. 8.

WHKY’s 2024-25 roster

Plattsburgh State women’s hockey released its 2024-25 roster this week with just over a week to go before its opener.

The forwards group of 16 has seven first-years and nine departures.

The seven rookies include: Julia and Emma Holmes, two triplets from Worcester Academy in Worcester, Massachusetts; Kayson Ruegge from the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers in West Chester, Pennsylvania; Ashley O’Hara from the Syracuse Valley Eagles in Syracuse, New York; Ella Procyk from Lovell Academy in Rockland, Massachusetts; Kate Conlon from Little Caesars in Farmington, Michigan and Tessa Morris from Rome Girl’s Hockey in Rome, New York.

Nine returners round out the group: sophomores Sydnee Francis, Ava Mattaliano and Emily Kasprzak; juniors Emma McLean, Ella Fesette and Molly Riggi; senior Bridget Orr; and fifth-years Mae Olshansky and Ciara Wall.

Not returning are Lilli Bills; Riley Calhoun, who transferred to Division III Utica; Dani Longuemare, who transferred to DIII Wilkes; Grace Yarkosky; Zsófia Pázmándi, who transferred to DI Lindenwood University; and the graduated Julia Masotta, Tatem Cheney and Ivy Boric.

The defensive unit of seven will welcome two first-years as two departed.

The first-year blueliners are Yoo Seoyoung from the Ontario Hockey Academy in Cornwall, Ontario and Marina McCann from the St. Louis Lady Blues in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

Five defensemen return: sophomores Adriana Urban and Maeghan Forsyth; juniors Taya Balfour and Su-An Cho; and senior Mattie Norton.

Two of last year’s defensemen are not on the roster: Kendall Wasik graduated and Aizah Thompson transferred to Cornell University, playing ACHA hockey.

The goaltender group will look different with three: first-years Ava Varecka from Nichols School in Buffalo, New York and Maddy Stetson from Little Caesars; and sophomore Chloe Lewis.

Lilla Nease, last year’s starter, graduated.

Assistant coach Julia Duquette is not returning, and will be replaced by Emma Killeen, who won the 2019 NCAA Championship with Duquette as players.

The Cardinals look to return to the NCAA Playoffs for the 12th consecutive season at home Nov. 2 against Norwich.

Before the official opener, Plattsburgh will host two exhibitions against the Ottawa Lady 67’s Intermediate AA team Oct. 20 and Trinity College (Conn.) on Oct. 27.

The Cardinals are ranked No. 5 nationally, the highest of any SUNYAC team, by a D-III Hockey News poll, as voted on by media, coaches and administrators in Division III on Oct. 7.

Women’s rugby ranked No. 20

Plattsburgh club women’s rugby was ranked No. 20 in a National Collegiate Rugby women’s Division III coaches poll. Plattsburgh is undefeated with an upcoming home game Oct. 19 to determine the site of its Oct. 26 playoff game. If it wins it will host and if it loses the game will be on the road.