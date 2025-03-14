Cardinal Clips: Issue 4

By Justin Rushia

MEN’S T&F

For the fourth time this season, junior Charles Cypress set a new program record in the 200-meter dash during the second day of the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference (AARTFC) Indoor Championships on Saturday.

Cypress finished in fourth place with a time of 22.03 seconds, breaking his previous school record of 22.08 seconds. His performance earned five points for Plattsburgh State, which concluded the championships in a tie for 29th place.

Rowan University won the team championship with a total of 94 points.

Plattsburgh State has wrapped up its indoor season for 2025 with the AARTFC Championships and will kick off its outdoor season on March 29 at 11 a.m. by competing in the SLU Ice Breaker Open Meet, hosted by St. Lawrence University.

WOMEN’S T&F

Junior pentathlon athlete Marissa LeDuc and the women’s 4×400-meter team consisting of Isabella Scott, Emma Mahoney, Brianna Wise, and Grace Yarkosky represented the Plattsburgh State women’s track and field team at the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference (AARTFC) Indoor Championships on March 7.

LeDuc finished 10th in the pentathlon with a total score of 2,774 points. Her performance was highlighted by a second-place finish in the shot put, where she recorded a throw of 9.71 meters, just 0.01 meters shy of the top mark. She also secured sixth place in the long jump with a distance of 5.10 meters.

Fresh off winning the 4×400-meter conference title, the relay team consisting of Scott, Mahoney, Wise and Yarkosky finished 11th with a time of 4:06.67.

Yarkosky also competed in the 400m dash, where she finished 10th, posting a career-best mark of 58.47 seconds, just missing out on scoring points for Plattsburgh.

BASEBALL

The Plattsburgh State men’s baseball team won its first two non-conference games versus Penn State Berks.

The Plattsburgh State bats were on fire in the first game, winning 14-1, tallying 15 hits and drawing seven walks.

Graduate student outfielder Ben Catrambone had two hits, a double, and three RBIs in the win, while junior outfielder Collin Ross had two hits, which included a two-run blast to right field. Senior outfielder Josh Foglia doubled, tripled, scored three runs, and walked. Sophomore Ian Warren finished two hits, three RBIs, and three runs.

Junior pitcher Kaelen Clarkson earned the win in his first career start with the Cards, allowing one run across four innings while striking out six.

In the second game, the Cardinals rallied back from a 6-0 deficit in the third inning, taking down the Nittany Lions 8-7.

Graduate-student utility player Aiden Diltz gave the Cards their first lead of the game in the sixth inning with an RBI single and junior outfielder Ryan Hart added one more insurance run after with an RBI single to center.

Diltz finished game two 3-3 at the plate, driving in two runs, scoring twice, walking once, and stealing a base. Senior outfielder TJ Beninati finished 3-4 with two runs scored at the top of the order, while Ross added two hits and two runs scored in game two.

Fifth-year shortstop Alex Kornblau extended his on-base streak dating back to last season to 38 games, as he tripled and drove in two runs. Franke Kowal tied a program single-game record with three HBP.

Junior pitcher Isaiah Maines earned the win with three innings of one-run ball, striking out three batters in his Plattsburgh debut.