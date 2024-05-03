Cardinal Clips: Issue 10

Cardinal Clips is a bite-sized look at Plattsburgh State Athletics and its programs.

MITCHELL

Plattsburgh State tennis’ Jacklin Mitchell was named SUNYAC Rookie of the Year by the conference May 1. Mitchell is the first Cardinal to ever win the award.

The first year began her singles season 8-0, finishing with a team-best 10-1 solo record. She accomplished a 5-1 record in conference play.

Mitchell played 13 doubles matches with Ava Carey, finishing 6-7. The duo finished the season 3-0 during the team’s conference finale trip to the Binghamton Tennis Center in Binghamton, New York.

The Plattsburgh native returns to a squad that was in reach of the playoffs headed into the final three games of the season in Binghamton. With five graduating players, Mitchell is expected to take on a larger role.

SOFT

The Plattsburgh State softball team sent off the seniors in style and swept Brockport in a two-game series on senior day April 27. The team carried its momentum into the doubleheader against Clarkson three days later and swept the Golden Knights in the last home games of the season.

Three of the four games were decided by four or more runs, with Plattsburgh’s pitching team allowing only five runs. The games against Brockport ended with scores of 4-0 and 6-1 and the games against Clarkson finished 5-1 and 4-3.

Senior pitcher Julia Golino celebrated her senior day by pitching the team’s second shutout this season in the first game against the Golden Eagles. She allowed three hits in seven innings.

Sophomore pitcher Morgan Ormerod pitched the next 14 innings, allowing 11 hits and two runs. She threw 15 strikeouts over the two games.

Junior pitcher Sarah Milyko pitched the final game of the week, allowing just five hits over 27 at-bats.

The Cardinals will head into its final two series with a 11-21, 3-11 record. A flawless stretch of games would give the team a shot to make a postseason appearance.

BASE

The Plattsburgh State baseball team (23-13, 10-8) went 3-1 over the last week of play, securing a spot in the SUNYAC playoffs for the second time in three seasons after a 10-year playoff drought spanning from 2012 to 2022. The Cardinals also notched its most wins in a season since 2010.

Plattsburgh defeated Brockport in the season series, winning game one 10-7 on April 26, then splitting the doubleheader 2-19 and 6-3 on senior day April 27. Plattsburgh then beat Canton 8-1 on May 2.

The Cardinals slotted fifth in Region III rankings by the NCAA behind SUNYAC rivals Cortland and Oswego and ahead of New Paltz — reflecting the current seeding of the conference.

In game one against Brockport, Plattsburgh erased a 0-4 deficit with a five-run fourth inning.

Brockport scored a whopping 17 runs in the fourth inning to bury Plattsburgh in game two. Senior Alex Kornblau went yard in the first to claim the program single-season home run record with seven.

Senior Andrew Veit pitched the entirety of game three, earning just two runs to secure the win.

Plattsburgh added two non-conference games to its schedule and is now set to face VSU-Castleton at home in a doubleheader May 4 with game one beginning at 1 p.m. and game two at 4 p.m.

SUNYAC playoffs begin May 9 with matchups to be determined by game results within the weekend.

AWARDS

Plattsburgh State Athletics announced the nominees for its annual Student-Athlete Recognition & Awards Ceremony on May 1. The winners will be named at a closed ceremony May 6.

The nominees for the Record-Breaking Performance Award include men’s track and field for breaking the 4×100-meter relay record at 42.04 seconds; baseball’s Alex Kornblau for topping the career home run record with 13; Allison Brown and women’s soccer for scoring a goal 11 seconds into a game against Canton on October 24, 2023; baseball’s Conner Gonzalski for taking the career hit by pitch mark with 38; Charles Cypress of track and field for breaking the indoor 200-meter dash record at 22.24; men’s soccer for achieving its best start to a season in 20 years after going unbeaten through 11 games; women’s lacrosse’s Lillian Gilroy for breaking both the single-game and single-season draw control records at 13 and 60 respectively; Imani Walcott for achieving the program’s second known triple-double against Brockport on Jan. 27 with 21 points, 11 rebounds and 11 blocks; and volleyball’s Payton Zophy for holding both the single-season and career digs per set records at 512 and 4.61 respectively.

Athletes up for the Female Senior Achievement Award are soccer’s Nora Fitzgerald, softball’s Claire Palmer, Zophy, tennis’ Nicole Svantner, lacrosse’s Janey Adams and hockey’s Kendall Wasik.

Those considered for the Male Senior Achievement Award include hockey’s Ryan Hogg, soccer’s Jack Healy, track and field’s Brexton Montville and Gonzalski.

Female Athlete of the Year finalists are lacrosse’s Cynthia Barnosky, Palmer, hockey’s Julia Masotta, Fitzgerald and Zophy.

For the Male Athlete of the Year award, nominees are lacrosse’s John Eiseman, basketball’s Kevin Tabb, cross country and track and field’s Noah Bonesteel, Kornblau, hockey’s Bennett Stockdale and soccer’s Brian Coughlan.

The Cardinal Community Service & Leadership Award names include women’s lacrosse’s Rachel LaMar, men’s lacrosse’s Cam Morin, women’s soccer’s Amanda Cohen, volleyball’s Lily White and tennis’ Jenna Medina.

Five other honors round out the night: the Chi Alpha Sigma induction; the Richard D. Semmler Awards for a male and female senior with the highest GPA; Cardinal Awards with one given to an athlete in each program; the Cardinal Team Community Service Award; and the Cardinal AD Recognition Award.