Cardinal Clips: Issue 1

Chris Taylor announced as next head coach for Vermont Green F.C.

Chris Taylor has been appointed the new head coach of Vermont Green F.C., a semi-professional soccer club in USL League 2 located in Burlington, Vermont.

Taylor, who has played a crucial role in the club’s development over the past three seasons as an assistant coach, brings a wealth of experience to his new position. Originally from Liverpool, United Kingdom, Taylor moved to the United States in 2007 to pursue his passion for soccer at Plattsburgh State University. During his college career, he set the program record for all-time assists.

In 2018, Taylor assumed head coaching responsibilities for the Cardinals’ program, where his leadership has already significantly impacted the team’s success and development.

Taylor will continue to manage the Cardinals and navigate the NCAA season as he takes on his new role at Vermont Green F.C.

Three Plattsburgh teams set to host youth clinics

SB: Plattsburgh softball will host a clinic on Sunday, February 16, at the Plattsburgh State Field House. This clinic is open to softball players aged nine to 17 who are interested in refining their skills and learning from experienced college coaches and players.

WBB: Plattsburgh women’s basketball will host a multi-day Spring Development Clinic in April and May. The dates include April 19, April 27, May 3, and May 10. The clinic is open to boys and girls ages five to 14.

The ages will be split into two different sessions, with one age group consisting of five to nine years of age and the other consisting of 10 to 14 years of age. Each session will be focused on player development skills such as ball handling, passing, shooting, and defense, with the sessions being led by Plattsburgh State coaching staff and assisted by Plattsburgh State players.

VB: The Plattsburgh State volleyball team will host a skills clinic on Saturday, March 29, for girls ages nine to 17.

The clinic will take place at Memorial Hall and be split into two sessions depending on age. One session will be for age groups consisting of nine to 12 years of age, and the other will be for age groups consisting of 13 to 17 years of age.

Softball releases spring schedule

Plattsburgh State softball has announced its 2025 schedule, marking the first season under head coach Jessica Miller. They will start the season at THE Spring Games in Florida from Mar. 16-21, facing Keene State and Worcester State on Mar. 16. Following games against Simpson, Ramapo College, UW-River Falls, Brockport, Framingham State, and Amherst, they will conclude their trip against Middlebury and Salem State.

Upon returning to New York, the Cardinals will host VTSU-Castleton on April 2 and begin SUNYAC play on April 4 against Potsdam. The week continues with home games against Skidmore, Fredonia, and Buffalo State. They will play conference doubleheaders on the road against Clarkson, New Paltz, Oneonta, and Saint Michael’s, before hosting their final home games against Canton and Oswego State on April 25 and 26. The regular season wraps up with games against St. Lawrence, Morrisville, and Cortland on April 30, May 2, and May 3, respectively.