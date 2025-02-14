BIPOC students create own safe spaces for DIY, textured hair care on campus

By Kaliyah Green

For many BIPOC students at College, finding a hairstylist is a necessity. With limited options, student entrepreneurs turn dorms and apartments into spaces for Black hair care.

A GAP IN RESOURCES

Sciria Thompson, a sophomore, brought her love for doing hair to SUNY Plattsburgh, and her business Dolled Up by Rhea is thriving on campus.

”It’s hard to find people to do things the way you would like it. Some students have to go back home to get their hair done,” said Thompson.

Many students resort to diy styles or travel hours to visit a trusted stylist back home. This isn’t always feasible, especially for those without cars or extra funds to spare.

A SAFE SPACE

Students have started organizing informal hair care sessions in response to the lack of BIPOC hair care in the area, offering services such as braiding, twisting and wig installs. These gatherings serve not only as a practical solution but also as a way to build community.

Alisha Sawadogo is a hair stylist at Plattsburgh who grew up styling other people’s hair.

“It started with me just watching my mom do other people’s hair. I grew up with dolls. After that, I began braiding and doing other people’s hair as my business. When I arrived on campus, I was the only person doing wig installations prior to the preceding class; word spread and people started contacting me. I made the decision to establish a place where individuals could come, get their hair done and feel noticed after realizing how many of us were having difficulties,” Alisha Sawadogo said.

Sawadogo shared that she understands the struggle so she allows students to borrow hair supplies if they need it.

These student-run services operate on a pay-what-you-can model, ensuring that those who need help can receive it regardless of financial limitations.

“Sometimes I am dealing with students that are unemployed so that can be a challenge, but I accommodate them because it’s a safe space,” Sawadogo said.

More Than Just Hair

For many students, hair sessions are more than just a place to get their hair styled—it’s a space for connection and belonging. Kayla Alonzo, a sophomore who frequently visits the hair sessions feels a sense of belonging and comfort.

“It’s more than just getting my hair done. Every time I come, I feel like I’m back at home, getting my hair done is therapy to me. We share stories, help each other out and just exist in a space where we don’t have to explain ourselves. It’s a reminder that we belong here, too,” said Alonzo.

Looking Ahead

In the meantime, Black students continue to rely on each other. Through hosting pop up shops on campus for entrepreneurs to showcase their business. Proving once again that when resources are scarce, the culture will always find a way to thrive.

These student stylists aren’t just braiding, twisting and laying edges; they’re building a sense of community, culture and self expression on campus.

“When you look good you feel good,” said Kayla Alonzo.