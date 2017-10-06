Benefits of waking up early

Are you an early bird?

For some people, having to get up early in the morning sounds like a disaster and a struggle. However, being a morning person and having a morning rituals are actually helpful and beneficial.

At least, I love waking up early and having some “me” time in the morning. I love the feeling of being energetic, active and all ready to kick off a new day.

Waking up early can benefit me in many ways. It allows me to start my day with enthusiasm and being productive.

It does not mean I never sleep in. Of course, everybody does. However, I only allow myself to do that at weekends, and I only sleep until 10 a.m. at the latest. Hitting the snooze button is not really my thing.

The amount of extra time I have in the morning is absolutely precious. I can make myself a healthy oatmeal bowl topped with fruit and chia seeds and enjoy it with a cup of green tea. Then I also have time to do my makeup, curl my hair and pick up my outfits of the day. I even spend time doing some yoga or light exercises. That’s how my ideal morning looks like. I feel much better during the day, and morning is the best part of my day.

I always have a super busy schedule filled with classes, meetings and social events. Back to the past when I was not a morning person at all, I always slept in, woke up feeling sloppy, ate a breakfast bar, put on the most presentable outfit from the dirty laundry and ran out quickly to class because I chose to snooze and satisfied myself with one more hour of sleep.

However, when I start to have a morning routine, I start to relax and love myself more. When you look good, you feel good. If I do not start my morning off right, I know I am going to feel like crap for the rest of the day.

Getting up early in the morning is really not that hard. You just need time to adjust to it. Start with small steps. Setting your alarm like 10 minutes earlier than usual and begin building the habit. I promise that you will see the difference. Try to go to bed early and wake up early in the morning. That’s what you should do in order to earn a healthy lifestyle.

Once you wake up, the first thing you do should not be touching your phone. Open the window and enjoy the sunshine and some fresh air. And then start doing whatever you need to do. I often sit down and read a couple pages of a fashion magazine and then make a to-do list, so I can plan out my whole day and stay productive. Turn on your favorite jams as well. It doesn’t cost or hurt you.

Once you achieve this habit, you will see all the benefits it bring. Give yourself some pep talk that you can do it. There are many hard things to do in the world, but waking up early is definitely not one of them. Give it a try and I promise you are not going to regret.

