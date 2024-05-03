Back in black-and-white: printing again

By Collin Bolebruch

If you’re reading this, there’s a good chance it’s on a piece of paper.

Cardinal Points has dutifully served the SUNY Plattsburgh community since 1969. The independent student-run newspaper has aimed to keep students, faculty and alumni up to date with Plattsburgh State-related happenings.

For decades, anyone could pick up a paper around campus or the surrounding community and read about Student Association affairs, the score of last week’s hockey game or a review of a recent theatrical performance.

The print era of Cardinal Points came to an end in 2022, after 53 years, when our budget no longer permitted mass production of physical copies. Now, after a two-year hiatus, Cardinal Points print is back.

I anticipate regular printing next semester. As editor in chief, I am beyond proud of this accomplishment.

The Cardinal Points editorial board has dedicated countless hours to keep the publication up and running as a bastion of student voices.

When the paper announced its intentions to go digital, I was disappointed. While I knew new opportunities would come out of a web-based paper, the prospect of not having something I could hold felt wrong.

Publications around the world have been forced to make this change because of reduced budgets and waning staff numbers.

I hope that seeing Cardinal Points back on newspaper racks inspires you. Preserving the future of objectivity, accountability and accuracy on campus is vital to protect your rights. When you know what’s happening, why it’s happening and what will happen, you’re better off.

Cardinal Points plans on distributing these papers in buildings across campus and various local businesses. Take a copy, tell your friends and read Cardinal Points. Thank you.