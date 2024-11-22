Ask an Athlete: William Jasmin, MHKY

By Collin Bolebruch

William Jasmin is a first-year forward from the men’s ice hockey team from Saint-Clet, Québec. The 6-foot-4 forward brings a colossal size to the Cardinal offense, as the tallest player on the roster alongside senior Luk Jirousek.

William made his SUNYAC debut last weekend against Oswego, and the following day recorded his first official point with an assist against Canton. William also recorded an unofficial goal in the exhibition match against Simon Fraser.

As one of four Québécois on the roster, there is a culture shock from coming to New York even though Plattsburgh is just a stone’s throw away from the Canadian border. The moose said he’s still working on his English.

Question: During your recruitment process, what became the most interesting part of Plattsburgh and the hockey program?

A: The most interesting thing about Plattsburgh is Memorial Hall’s new gym and recovery room, with the hot and cold bath since I’m someone who loves to take baths for recovery. As for the hockey program, everything that surrounds the facilities at the arena are DI caliber in my opinion. To finish we have the best arena, which is packed almost every game.

Q: What was your first game at Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena like? What was it like to get your first score at home?

A: My first game at home was absolutely amazing. I don’t think I could ask for better as my first experience. I have never experienced anything like it in my entire life. In addition I scored my first goal in my first game at home in front of my friends — I do not think you can ask for more. Seeing the crowd stand up when you score and hearing your name announced for the goal is something that just thinking about it sends shivers down my spine.

Q: What pros and cons come with your size at the position?

A: There are a lot of benefits to being tall I’d say at my position, because some teams are specifically looking for big guys like me in their lineup. Being tall helps with concussions, in my opinion. I’ve never had one because players are generally shorter than you, so it’s more difficult to get hit in the head. The only consequence I could see is that maybe sometimes when someone watches clips about me they may think that I’m slow. In reality, when they see me in real life they realize quite quickly that I’m able to skate and play hockey like all the other players.

Q: How have you gotten along with the other Québécois on the roster? How is it being so close to home?

A: I get along well with the Québécois, even though they are all older than me. When I need help with the language, whether it is to express myself or to understand, they are always there to help me. Being so close to home is so advantageous because it allows my family or friends to see my games without problems, as they did not have the same opportunities to attend them during the last four years being much further from home.

This question-and-answer was conducted with William over email Nov. 20.