Ask an Athlete: Donald Woods, Men’s Lacrosse

By Justin Rushia

This season, Donald Woods has helped propel the men’s lacrosse team to one of its best seasons in recent years.

The senior midfielder from Rocky Point, New York, has racked up 18 points this season, 13 of which have come from goals and five from assists.

Woods also contributed heavily in the Cardinals’ first conference win of the season over the Canton Kangaroos, tallying three goals in the matchup

This question and answer was conducted with Don over email April 16.

Question: I saw that you have a podcast called Burgers with the Birds. How did you guys come up with that idea?

Answer: My roommate and partner on the show, Logan Vilardi, came up with the idea of creating an interview show. We were inspired by the Barstool Sports channel’s “Sunday Conversations” and decided we would roll with the comedic values of that show and also include information on our sports teams here at Plattsburgh.

The burgers were just a random idea that we thought would be funny, so we stuck with it.

Q: When can we expect to see the next episode?

A: We are currently working on an episode with Aaron Catron on Men’s Hockey, we just need to finish filming it. I would keep your eyes peeled for it in the next week or two as is it definitely a good one.

Q: Do you have any pregame rituals? If so, what are they?

A: Yes, but nothing major. I always make sure to put War Pigs by Black Sabbath on the speaker right before we go out to get the adrenaline pumping. Then, during the national anthem, for the past two years, my good friend Anthony Faber and I have stood next to each other at the top of the box and we have not switched that up once.

Once the anthem is done, I give one more look at the American flag and then yell to get the team going. The anthem would be my biggest ritual.

Q: What’s your favorite hobby outside of lacrosse? Do any skills from that hobby translate to the lacrosse field?

A: My biggest hobby off the field, I would say, is drawing. I’ve always enjoyed being creative and putting whatever comes to mind down on paper without any stress. I just feel it helps clear the mind and relax.

I wouldn’t necessarily say drawing translates to lacrosse, but being creative allows you to try new things on the field, whether that be on the spot or pre-planned.

Q: What’s been your favorite game you’ve played this season and why?

A: My favorite game this season would honestly have to be this most recent New Paltz game. Although it was very upsetting that we lost, you could see the dedication and enthusiasm from everybody on the team during every quarter of that game.

Both teams are just going goal for goal and back and forth, putting all they have into every play, which is every athlete’s dream. I can confidently say that I have been the most mentally, physically and emotionally focused I have been all year.