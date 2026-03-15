Monday, March 16, 2026
MultimediaPhotos

Plattsburgh celebrates Black excellence

Members of the NAACP at the conclusion of the award ceremony.

 

Jadalyse Mendina receives the People’s Choice Award.

 

Members of K.I.N.K.S and House of Divinity posing with their award.

 

Kittania Sinclair taking away the President’s Award.

 

Denise Green accepts the Emerging Leader Award.

 

” As an Afro-Latina, ICE out.” Jadalyse Medina said during her acceptance
speech.

 

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