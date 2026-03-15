MultimediaPhotos Plattsburgh celebrates Black excellence March 15, 2026 Members of the NAACP at the conclusion of the award ceremony. Jadalyse Mendina receives the People’s Choice Award. Members of K.I.N.K.S and House of Divinity posing with their award. Kittania Sinclair taking away the President’s Award. Denise Green accepts the Emerging Leader Award. ” As an Afro-Latina, ICE out.” Jadalyse Medina said during her acceptancespeech. Hiram Cowhey">By Hiram Cowhey FacebookTwitterEmailPrint Leave a ReplyCancel reply - Advertisment - Latest Plattsburgh students want ICE out March 15, 2026 Students stand unified against ICE March 15, 2026 SA prepares for upcoming referendum and creates election board March 15, 2026 DEC Commissioner Lefton Hears Concerns in Plattsburgh March 15, 2026 Load more