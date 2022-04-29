Yard Show energizes Plattsburgh campus

By Daniela Raymond

The courtyard in front of the Angell College Center April 23 was filled with bright colors and students circled up and represented their organizations in vibrant blues, yellows, red, green and orange. The 10th Annual Yard Show was hosted by the Sisters of the Sigma Chapter of Omega Phi Beta Sorority. The show featured performances by Divine 9 and Multicultural organizations and dance teams.

The Divine 9 and Multicultural organizations community at SUNY Plattsburgh has been booming in the past 10 years. Students have found a community and lifelong friendships while pursuing and making a change for various social justice issues and bonding together over service. Sisters and brothers throughout New York traveled up to Plattsburgh to support each other.

The event started with a short tabling session where all the organizations set up their boards and assembled them outside, eager to show off their pride in their organization and answer any questions the public might have. The first share of performance included the Zeta Kappa Chapter of Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority, Alpha Delta Chapter of Phi Iota Alpha Fraternity, Omicron Rho Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and Beta Sigma Chapter of Lambda Upsilon Lambda Fraternity.

Jacob Walcott, a junior biology medical science major and a brother of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, performed in his first ever yard this past weekend.

“Our performance has been in preparation for months, as we got closer to the date we were able to incorporate different ideas and strolls,” Walcott said.“I loved seeing brothers come up that I haven’t seen in a long time, so that love and support made the weekend extra special.”

For many, this was their first experience seeing so many Divine 9 and multicultural organizations in one setting, especially in Plattsburgh. The organizations showcased their chapters’ histories through strolls, steps, chants and dancing. The evening was filled with motion, hype and excitement from the performers and everyone who came to support the event.

Greek traditions such as the Yard Show are essential to the Greek community at Plattsburgh. With such a small Divine 9 and Multicultural community, there are few events for the students to display their passion for their organizations. Thomeisha Belle, a junior psychology major and a sister of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, performed in this weekend’s show.

“Carrying on this show is a part of the tradition here, especially in Black community, this is such a big piece of our lives and this sisterhood means so much to me. I love showcasing it at the Yard Show,” Belle said.