Women’s Lax falls short in season opener

By: Jessica Landman

The women’s lacrosse team kicked off their 2022 spring season March 2 with their first game against SUNY Canton. After a close four quarters, the Canton Kangaroos won with a final score of 8-16.

The women’s lacrosse team was founded only four years ago so they face many struggles that come with being such a new program.

“I think our attitude and our outlook on what we can be as a team and what we will be because we are such a new program,” junior Emma McLaughlin said. “Programs have been here for years, yes it was hard to adjust to that without knowing each other and how we play.”

Canton won the first draw control giving them possession and the first goal-scoring opportunity. A shot by Samantha Dayter from Canton went just wide of the post and was picked up by her teammate. Just 30 seconds later, a goal scored by the Kangaroos put Plattsburgh behind by one with 13:33 remaining in the quarter. Three quick shots made by Canton were all stopped by Plattsburgh’s goalie Johannah Malone. A shot taken by McLaughlin was saved by the Canton goalie and followed by another two shots from the Kangaroos. Then, with just under five minutes remaining in the first quarter, McLaughlin made the team’s first season goal off an assist by Emily Caoili. Not two minutes later, Canton responded with their second goal of the game scored by Lindsey Wunder. The quarter ended after even field play with a score of 1-2.

The second quarter started with possession by the Kangaroos. Canton’s EllaRose LeMay made a shot which was saved by Malone. A ground ball picked up by Canton led to a goal against the Cardinals just 20 seconds into the quarter. After both teams made a few shots to no avail, Canton finally scored again with 9:20 remaining in the second quarter. This was quickly followed up by a Plattsburgh goal by first-year Caitlin Nash, earning her first collegiate goal. The Kangaroos responded not even a minute later with another goal to bring the score up to 2-5 with Canton in the lead. Approximately three minutes later Canton brought in three goals in under 30 seconds, two which were scored by Dayter and one from Maddy Caron. Then with 30 seconds remaining in the half Canton scores another two but Plattsburgh has the final goal of the half scored by Kate Kennedy with a mere seven seconds on the clock bringing the score to 3-10.

“We all came to the conclusion that we had to stop playing someone else’s game, we had to play our game and through that we would hopefully get to where we need to be.” Nash said at halftime.

The third quarter started with draw control from Canton but quickly turn over with a ground ball pickup by Sam Lombardi. A shot taken from Canton went wide to the right and was followed by a turnover caused by Lombardi and the groundball picked up by Rachel LaMar. 10 minutes of back and forth play ensued before Canton scored, making the overall score 3-11. This was followed by another Canton goal scored with 3:48 remaining in the quarter. The quarter concluded with a free position goal for Nash. The quarter ended with a final score of 4-12. The final 15 minutes of the game started with draw control by Canton but a quick turnover picked up by Lindsay Guzzetta. Three minutes into the quarter, McLaughlin made her second goal of the game. This was followed by a goal from Canton 15 seconds later. With 11 minutes remaining, Guzzetta made a goal with an assist from Caroline Noia. Maddy Garcia followed with her own goal four minutes later. Canton responded with three consecutive goals in less than two minutes. The cardinals final goal was scored with only 1:38 remaining in the game by Caoili.

Canton took the win with a final score of 8-16. The women’s lacrosse team has their first home game at the Plattsburgh field house against Norwich University at 4 p.m. Moving into the rest of the season, Head Coach Kelly Wall said: “One of our goals as a team is to always stay together. No matter what the score is, we win and lose as a team.”