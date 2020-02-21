Wilson balances school, career

For the average Plattsburgh State student, it’s hard enough trying to balance academics, extracurricular activities, a social life and a proper sleep schedule. But PSU senior Hannah Wilson’s day-to-day schedule is anything but average, as she juggles all that plus two jobs — a part-time position at Plattsburgh restaurant Anthony’s and showing homes across the area to locals.

Wilson, who graduated from Peru High School in 2017, is a licensed real estate agent before even receiving her college degree. An idea that first came to her during her senior year of high school, thanks to her dad, is now a reality.

After interning with Kavanaugh Realty, Wilson completed the 75-hour licensing course before September of last year. She has now been showing homes since Jan. 1 — all while still being a full-time student.

“Real estate comes first for me right now,” Wilson said.

For this semester, she set up her class schedule so she’s in class only two days a week. That way, if she gets a call, she can be there. She says she will drop everything for a showing, if needed, and the people around her understand that.

Wilson is also a marketing and entrepreneurship double-major at PSU, which pairs nicely with her love for real estate. As someone who is close to her family and wanted to stay close to home, both the school and program have been excellent fits.

“I never once considered switching schools or programs,” she said. She also credits staying local with making it easier to get into the business as soon as possible.

Wilson is currently in contact with about 15 clients, and she has shown about 10 homes since the beginning of the year. While everyone has been nice, she says some clients have been shocked when she shows up and is as young as she is. One man even called her “kiddo.”

“I have encountered some situations where I was judged for my age,” says Wilson. “Which is just not cool.”

With a schedule as demanding as hers, Wilson has certainly had to make sacrifices not every college student has to. She isn’t usually able to hang out with friends at night, and she’s had to postpone events with family on the weekends. And of course there’s the unpredictability of real estate and the desire to earn back the money she invested — which she hasn’t yet. But for Wilson, it’s all worth it.

“You could show a billion houses and spend a lot of time with someone,” says Wilson, “and they could still say no. But it’s the ‘what if?’”

It’s that “what if?” that has kept Wilson motivated and enjoying every step.