Volleyball earns victory in Vermont

The Plattsburgh State volleyball team took the ride across the lake to Northfield, Vermont to take on Norwich University and picked up right where they left off last week.

The Cardinals (6-12, 1-2) took and eleven point lead in the first and Norwich (5-7) quickly came back to tie it at 20. PSUC finished out that first set, lost the second, and took control of the match thereafter, beating the Cadets in four sets (25-20, 22-25, 25-18, 25-21).

“In the end I feel like everyone was giving 110 percent,” freshman defensive specialist Elora Sherman said. “We were all having fun, and we play better when we’re having fun”.

The Cards continued their weekend in Saratoga Springs for the Skidmore Classic. It was a battle of the birds as the Plattsburgh Cardinals took on the St. John Fisher Cardinals (10-9). PSUC fought hard, but ultimately dropped all three sets to Fisher (17-25, 20-25, 24-26).

The Cards concluded the weekend taking on the Blue Angels of the College of New Rochelle (3-14). PSUC came out strong in the first two sets, dropped the third one, and ultimately dominated the fourth set to close out the tournament (25-16, 25-14, 24-26, 25-11).

The Cards’ two wins this weekend proved to be their best since their opening matches here in Plattsburgh, where they won three out of the four games they hosted.

Freshman middle blocker Michelle Simmons was named SUNYAC Defensive Athlete of the Week thanks to her efforts in front of the net. Simmons averaged 1.55 blocks per set and she is ranked third in the SUNYAC in blocks per set at .80.

Something head coach, Matt Lein, has mentioned in the past was the improvement of PSUC’s play off the serve. He saw a lot of that this weekend as the Cards led in service aces, 11-5 against Norwich and 12-6 against New Rochelle.

“Our serve-receive gave us plenty of opportunities to be offensive,” Lein said. “We’re doing a much better job of being in-system and it gives our hitters better opportunities to be successful.”

Freshman middle blocker Tara McGovern has been hitting better thanks to PSUC’s improved defense.

“We made plays off the serve-receive that allowed us to be successful that put the other teams out of system,” McGovern said.

Tonight and tomorrow, the Cards will travel to New Paltz for their second SUNYAC pool play tournament of the season. They’ll kick off the tournament playing SUNY Potsdam (7-10,1-2). PSUC lost to the Bears last year in five sets on their home court.

The Cards will then take on SUNY Oneonta (7-11,1-2) next. Last season, PSUC was unable to beat the Red Dragons on their home court, walking away with a four set loss.

They’ll close out the weekend against the SUNY Oswego (12-6,1-2). Just like Oneonta, in that same tournament, the Cards were unable to beat the Lakers and ultimately lost in four sets.

Despite the competition, Sherman is confident the team is prepared.

“We just have to come out strong and be ready for anything to happen, no matter who we’re playing,” Sherman said.

Email Jack Flood at cp@cardinalpointsonline.com