Loading ... Loading ...

Who doesn’t like Disney movies?

I know it is definitely not me. I remember when I was a kid, I always binged on watching Disney movies to the point that my mom yelled at me because I spent way too much time on the screen.

Even now, as a 19 year-old college student, I still watch Disney movies and dream about living as a Disney princess and going on adventures.

To me, watching those movies is not only the way to entertain myself, but I also learned life lessons from them. In case you don’t know, here are my top five lessons that I learn from five of my most favorite Disney movies.

Firstly, one of my most favorite Disney movie is “Mulan”. I really can’t count how many times I have watched this and sang along the music in the movie.

I love everything about Mulan, from her determination to her bravery. I learned to stand up for what I believe in and not be afraid to be myself.

What I admired about Mulan the most is also how she embraces her uniqueness and her disobedience of the gender rules. She was the first one to break the rules and proved everybody that women can be strong and do everything just like what men can do.

She makes me feel so powerful and come to a realization that I am stronger than I think. I also learn a lesson about not letting anybody decide my destiny. I am the one who decides my life and who I want to be.

The second movie is “Beauty and the Beast”. I learned so many lessons from this movie that still applies to me until today. I learn not to judge people by their appearance, and that beauty is found on the inside.

It actually reminds me of one of my favorite quotations from Audrey Hepburn, “The beauty of a woman is not in a facial mode, but the true beauty in a woman is reflected in her soul.” True beauty comes from how I treat other people and perceive the world.

I also learn to look beyond what I can see. In the movie, despite the Beast’s intimidating and scary look, Belle still takes time to get to know him and find out the best of him.

Love can heal anything. Without Belle’s kindness, the Beast will never have a chance to turn back to human.

The last movie I want to talk about is “Cinderella”. One of the biggest lessons I learned from this movie is always believing in myself and never giving up on my dreams.

Cinderella lost everything when she was young, from her dad to the fortunes to her stepmoms and stepsisters. However, it does not stop her from losing hope and ambition.

One of my favorite quotations from Cinderella herself is, “No matter how your heart is grieving. If you keep on believing, the dream that you wish will come true.”

She kept working hard and believing in herself. That’s the reason why she deserves a happy ending.

At the end of the day, people can be mean and underestimate you, but you are the one who knows your worth. Everything will be fine if you have some faith in yourself.

Email Hilly Nguyen at fuse@cardinalpointsonline.com