Think about how many times people tilt their heads to either read something, look at their phones and even walk. This action occurs the most when they are using our smartphones.

When using your smartphone, the arms are bent by side, and the back hunch is even more bent over. People can easily spend hours on the phone not realizing that the position they are doing it in is hazardous to their health.

CNN health transcribes the study done by Dr. Dean Fishman who coined the term “text neck.” He explains that this isn’t only a texting problem but a gaming problem and an emailing problem. He also explains that this study was done while examining a 17-year-old patient. When the teenager came in and complained about a neck problem, the doctor viewed his posture and came to reasoning as to what was causing it.

PSUC senior fitness wellness major Forrest Scott explains the tenser muscles in the neck that are supposed to hold the head up can get over stretched and over used.

“When holding your phone instead of your neck being in an extended position try to keep your head up and bring your phone to eye level,” Scott said

Spine-health, a resource aiming to provide understanding, preventing and seeking appropriate treatment for back and neck pain and related conditions, explains that 79 percent of the population between the ages 18 and 44 have their cell phones with them almost all the time with only two hours of their waking day spent without their cell phones on hands.

With the tensor muscle notwithstanding the majority of the head, Scott describes that the cervical vertebrae will compensate. The intervertebral disc will become depressed inhibiting ability to absorb shock. These situations will eventually lead to a critical condition called a bulging disc. This will lead to paralysis and nerve damage.Additionally, Spine-health also explains that rehabilitation is important. It also explains that many people are not aware of how important it is for people to have strong core muscles. The abdominal and lower back muscles help to support the upper body, including the neck. The core muscles usually do not get enough exercise during normal daily activities, so people need to do specific exercises to target these muscles.

