Undefeated Cards top SUNY Canton

The Plattsburgh State men’s basketball team had its share of second helpings in its game against St. Lawrence Tuesday after Thanksgiving break.

Going into their break, the No. 13 Cardinals (4-0) had a matchup with the SUNY Canton Kangaroos (2-3). PSUC was able to walk out of Canton with a 87-71 win.

Jonathan Patron was able to step up in this game, leading the Cards with 23 points and nine rebounds.

Isaiah Hill continues to impress on the defensive side of the ball as he recorded two more blocks in the game on the season.

PSUC kicked off its return with a road game against St. Lawrence University (2-3). The Cards returned home with an impressive 29-point victory as they took the game 93-64.

It was an impressive performance from the senior guard Brandon Johnson, who led the way with 26 points, with 15 of his points coming from three-point range.

One of the more significant moments came after a pair of free throws were made by St. Lawrence. Nick Deangelis responded with a three-pointer to extend the lead to seven in the first half.

PSUC will return home to open SUNYAC conference play against the SUNY New Paltz Hawks (2-1) Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Cards will then go head-to-head against the SUNY Oneonta Red Dragons (3-1) Saturday at 4 p.m.

PSUC will finish its homestand with a matchup against No. 12 Middlebury College (4-0) Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

