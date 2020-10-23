Trump handles COVID diagnosis with irony

By Jess Johnson

This is who y’all conservatives idolize? That’s crazy.

Throughout the past twenty years, Republican President Trump’s views and actions come directly from a place of ignorance, white privilege and complete and utter stupidity. He honestly acts like a cry baby, whining about women having the right to their own bodies, and has consistently tried to rollback legislation on abortion laws in the U.S. by appointing conservative judges in federal courts, subsequently aimed at enacting increasingly sweeping abortion bans such as testing the legal integrity of Roe v. Wade, the 47-year-old ruling that legalized abortion.

The nomination of Amy Coney Barrett, a super conservative candidate, for a seat on the Supreme Court after Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Sept. 18, has been backed by Trump, as her first order of business is to try and overturn the ruling.

Though, ironically enough, when Trump contracts COVID-19, using cells derived from aborted fetuses, abortion isn’t a problem.

Oh, the hypocrisy.

After Trump — the same man that suggested during a White House coronavirus task force briefing April 23, that injecting cleaning products into the body will cure coronavirus when William Bryan, acting head of the US Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate, outlined new findings that bleach could kill the virus within five minutes — and first lady Melania Trump both tested positive for COVID-19 Oct. 2, Trump graciously relayed a message from The White House on his Twitter account. Within a few days, he had been given an “experimental antibody cocktail” as a COVID-19 cure, adding that “hundreds of thousands of doses were nearly ready,” even though Regeneron’s drugs have not been approved by federal regulators yet, according to BBC News.

The treatment Trump received is a mix of two monoclonal antibodies, manufactured by Regeneron. Those antibodies are synthesized outside the body and then infused into patients to help fight off the infection, not completely cure it. According to the New York Times, for decades, fetal tissue from abortions has been crucial to scientific research into treatments for conditions from birth defects to Ebola. Fetal tissue has also been important for studying the immune system, especially as a key to designing treatments and vaccines for infectious diseases like COVID-19. These derived cells used in the possible curable vaccine are called the 293T line, and were derived from the kidney tissue of a 1970s aborted fetus. A similar cell line, Per.C6, was obtained from the retinal cells of a 1985 aborted 18-week-old fetus.

If fetuses shouldn’t be allowed to be aborted, then why was Trump praising a drug that uses them?

He also discusses how every American should have access to the drug. Even though abortion is wrong in his eyes. Make up your mind, Donald.

Nevertheless, it’s a pretty strong remark for someone in power, who can virtually get anything he wants. Meanwhile, the pandemic, which he virtually could have prevented or done anything about during the early stages in January, has already killed more than 207,000 Americans.

But don’t worry guys — our leader, a misogynistic, racist, homophobic cheeto has quickly recovered from COVID-19. Therefore, we’ll all be fine!

That is, if we had access to the same treatment, especially in poverty ridden areas of the U.S., which we subsequently don’t. The views Trump has held on coronavirus has drastically changed from calling it a hoax, to believing it was the “China virus,” to now testing positive and asking the country for sympathy amidst the presidential election.

His views on abortion itself has also drastically changed since 1999, when he told NBC’s Tim Russert:

“I am very pro-choice,” Trump said. “I hate the concept of abortion. I hate it. I hate everything it stands for. I cringe when I listen to people debating the subject. But still – I just believe in choice.”

How sweet of you to give women the support to control their own bodies, Donald. So, why’d you switch up, as soon as you wanted to run for President in 2012?

“I’m pro-life, but I changed my view a number of years ago,” Trump stated to Christian Broadcasting Network in 2011. “One of the reasons I changed — one of the primary reasons — a friend of mine’s wife was pregnant, in this case married. She was pregnant and he didn’t really want the baby. And he was telling me the story. He was crying as he was telling me the story. He ends up having the baby and the baby is the apple of his eye. It’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened to him.”

However, did he ever stop to think it may have not been the greatest thing for the wife? Poor men — be sad you didn’t get the child you wanted. If you want a child so bad, maybe you should birth it, breast-feed it, deal with the postpartum depression that may come from it and the financial implications.

Oh wait — you can’t. You will never understand. So stop trying to control our bodies.

According to ABC News, about 40,000 infants are placed in foster care every year. More than 20,000 children each year never leave the system — they remain in foster care until they “age out.” In 2019, more than 672,000 children spent time in U.S. foster care, stated by Children’s Rights, an organization that holds governments accountable for keeping kids safe and healthy. On average, children remain in state care for more than a year and a half, and 5 % of children in foster care have languished there for five or more years.

The problem is, women may not be prepared for a child, and are now being forced into a lifetime commitment. They may not have access to resources to raise a child properly, and end up having to give it up to the foster care system.

On a topic that deals with real human lives, this is not something one can continually look at from a single-axis point of view, such as Trump does.

The fact that Trump stated Regeneron was “a blessing in disguise,” and that he “heard about this drug, and just took it and stated that “it was incredible,” truly shows how wishy-washy he is in his views. He can not judge women for having an abortion — as every situation is different — and then act like using aborted fetus cells, to make sure he lives, is okay.

It’s simply not.