Track ready for SUNYAC

Loading ... Loading ...

The Plattsburgh State track and field team ran a strong performance at the St. Lawrence University meet Friday, Feb. 16.

The women’s side of things saw personal and Cardinal records set along with several All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference qualifications.

Sophomores Elisabeth Plympton and Marissa Jones, freshman Janyll Barber and senior Ashlee Estes won the 4×200-meter relay with a time of 1:47.30, a new PSUC record.

Plympton also led the way in the 60 meter dash with an AARTFC-leading 8.05 time, and Barber took the 200-meter and long jump, with a personal record of 26.84 seconds in the 200, and 16 feet 6.03 inches.

The Cards also fared well in the throwing events, with sophomore Brianna Coon hitting AARTFC qualification and taking second place in the weight throw, and senior Heather Chapman winning the shot put.

Freshman Anika Roberts marked another personal record for PSUC, with Roberts finishing second in the pole vault with a 10 foot .86 inches jump.

The women finished second out of three teams.

The men also had an abundance of personal records.

Freshmen Michael Warchol, Daryn Nephew and Michael Hartlieb III all hit new bests.

Warchol won the 400-meters with a time of 51.98, Nephew took second in the 60-meter dash with a 7.30 second time, and Hartlieb III took second in the shot put 42 feet 7.81 inches.

Sophomore Alex Hepburn also had a personal best, jumping 5 feet 10 inches for second place in the high jump.

The Cards had three other second place finishers, with sophomore Anthony Ciccarelli finishing the 60-meter hurdles in 9.12 seconds, junior Brian Fabian finishing the 200-meter dash in 23.31 seconds, and sophomore Kade Lampman throwing 44 feet 10.9 inches in the weight throw.

The men also finished second out of three teams.

PSUC will travel to the College at Brockport today for the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) indoor championship today and tomorrow.

Email Cardinal Points at sports@cardinalpointsonline.com