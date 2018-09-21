Title IX Office provides student aide

Loading ... Loading ...

Plattsburgh State is a school, but it is also a home away from home for students. What does one do when they do not feel comfortable at home?

The Title IX Office reported more than 100 incidents in the last academic year, including racial abuse, rape charges and sexual discrimination.

However, this discrimination does not go unheard.

PSUC’s Title IX Office, a product of the eponymous law of the Education Amendments Act of 1972 under the Reagan administration, protects the rights of people of all races, nationalities, sexes and sexual orientations. Title IX counsels, prevents or investigates any such incident that violates this act.

Coordinated by Butterfly Blaise, Title IX is headquartered in Hawkins Hall 151 and educates faculty, students, staff and community members alike.

Zyaijah Nadler, who works under Blaise as the Violence Prevention and Education Outreach Coordinator, is in charge of training in interpersonal and sexual violence prevention and education on reporting incidents. The office also heads the StepUP! Bystander Intervention program that encourages people to report any incidents that could potentially violate Title IX.

“We are working at promoting a better work environment for everyone,” PSUC graduate and sociology and criminal justice major Nadler said.

Nadler’s passion to do more for the LGBTQ+ movement and women of color pushes her to make the Title IX office the first stop for any victim or survivor.

“The Title IX Office is here for you,” PSUC sophomore and Housing Liaison for Title IX Noel Ovalles said. “There should not be a stigma with the people that work in the office.”

The staff consists of permanent members like Blaise and Nadler but also has regular students of all ages.

“We back all of our interns in terms of their feelings and opinions,” Nadler said.

One such intern is Alexis Larreategui, PSUC sophomore, who works in Outreach and Campaigning.

She described her work as rewarding and her coworkers as intelligent, mature and stimulating overall.

Title IX has numerous events planned for this semester, including their Title IX Presentation event on Sept. 25 in the Cardinal Lounge in the Angell College Center.

For more information email title.ix@plattsburgh.edu or visit the Title IX Office to talk to someone.

