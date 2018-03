Loading ... Loading ...

The Me Too campaign focuses on raising awareness about where and when sexual assault occurs. This movement evolved into the Times Up campaign, which aims to stop sexual harassment and inequality in the workplace.

Stars attending the 2018 Golden Globes awards show, dressed in all black to show their support for Times Up.

Angelina Jolie, Mariah Carey and many more female actresses along with male actors, such as Zac Efron and Kit Harington wore black.

Actors and actresses showed their support by also wearing a Times Up pin so there was no confusion between wearing black and their involvement.

Oprah Winfrey, upon receiving the Cecil B. DeMille award at the Golden Globes, said “..I want tonight to express gratitude to all the women who have endured years of abuse and assault because they, like my mother, had children to feed and bills to pay and dreams to pursue…”

Winfrey goes on to talk about how these women are all around us in every aspect of our life, but they are the ones we wouldn’t know or think of as being sexually harassed.

This phenomenon of wearing black to support the movement was implemented first in the Me Too campaign and has carried out into this one along with other signs of support.

During the 2018 Brit awards, stars walked the runway carrying white roses to show their support for the movement.

Under the Times Up movement, women are banding together to change not only the entertainment industry, but every workplace.

Still, the fact is it’s sad that women have any reason to get together and create movements, such as the Me Too campaign and Times Up.

It’s 2018; equality is a basic human right and objectification of anyone based on any pretense should not be an issue.

Race should not be an issue, gender should not be an issue and campaigns such as the Times Up movement and the Black Lives Matter campaign shouldn’t have to exist because equality should be a given.

Women shouldn’t have to fight for a basic human right, especially since they have previously done just that.

If the Me Too campaign hadn’t started, then we would have no idea what was happening in the entertainment industry, and we wouldn’t have the courage as a group to stand up against it.

Along with wearing black and showing solitude, the Times Up movement is also trying to help women who have been sexually harassed in their workplace by raising money to support them.

Using a Go Fund Me page they have raised $21 million toward their cause.

According to the Times Up Go Fund Me page, the $21 million is used to provide legal support to both women and men who have experienced harassment in the workplace.

Along with raising money, they have also created a letter for women to sign against sexual harassment and over 1,000 people have signed it.

With this movement taking place as a result of the Me Too movement, maybe after we finally reach true equality, women won’t have to fight for their rights again.

We live in a world where there’s war and starvation and events so much larger than us, you would think we would at least like to keep it civil on a human level.

How can we expect to solve huge conflicts if we have groups of individuals still fighting for something that they should have been long given.

Email Abby Talcott at cp@cardinalpointsonline.com