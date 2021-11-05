Sunday, November 7, 2021
ArchiveMultimediaPhotos

This Week in Photos: Trunk or Treat

Olga Muka & Kayla Lester / Cardinal Points

Olga Muka & Kayla Lester / Cardinal Points

To the left: SUNY Plattsburgh women’s ice hockey players Erin Mcadle, Kendall Wasik, Holly Schmelzer, Hanna Rose, Annie Katonka, Nicole Unsworth and Ivy Boric dress up as Dr. Suess characters for Sunday’s trunk or treat event.

Olga Muka & Kayla Lester / Cardinal Points

To the right: SUNY Plattsburgh women’s volleyball players Lily White and Shannon Fitzpatrick hide in the trunk to stay out of the rain and keep the candy dry.

Olga Muka & Kayla Lester / Cardinal Points

To the left: Theta Phi Alpha members Taylor Mattison, Sophie Norton, Jaiden Varmette, Jeraya Kelly, Jordan Hakeem-Ali, Jenna Garcia, Nina Serafini, Elizabeth Veitch, Elizabeth Oser and Felicia Alicata volunteered to pass out candy at the Field House for the Halloween event.

By ,

Leave a Reply

- Advertisment -

Latest

This Week in Photos: Trunk or Treat

Archive , - 0
To the left: SUNY Plattsburgh women’s ice hockey players Erin Mcadle, Kendall Wasik, Holly Schmelzer, Hanna Rose, Annie Katonka, Nicole Unsworth and Ivy Boric...
Read more

In the Cards: Salo looks for growth in new season

Archive , - 0
Garrett Collins The men’s basketball team is looking forward to taking the court for the first time in nearly two years. Since their last game,...
Read more

Winning streak not enough to advance

Archive , - 0
Drew Wemple The SUNY Plattsburgh men’s Soccer team capped off their season Oct. 22, by beating Potsdam 2-0. ending the season on a five game...
Read more

Women’s soccer burned by red dragons

Archive , - 0
Garrett Collins On Wednesday, Nov. 3, the second-seeded SUNY Plattsburgh Cardinals took on the third-seeded Cortland Red Dragons in the semi-final round of the SUNYAC...
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social media

Copyright © 2021 Cardinal Points