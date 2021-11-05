This Week in Photos: Trunk or Treat

To the left: SUNY Plattsburgh women’s ice hockey players Erin Mcadle, Kendall Wasik, Holly Schmelzer, Hanna Rose, Annie Katonka, Nicole Unsworth and Ivy Boric dress up as Dr. Suess characters for Sunday’s trunk or treat event.

To the right: SUNY Plattsburgh women’s volleyball players Lily White and Shannon Fitzpatrick hide in the trunk to stay out of the rain and keep the candy dry.

To the left: Theta Phi Alpha members Taylor Mattison, Sophie Norton, Jaiden Varmette, Jeraya Kelly, Jordan Hakeem-Ali, Jenna Garcia, Nina Serafini, Elizabeth Veitch, Elizabeth Oser and Felicia Alicata volunteered to pass out candy at the Field House for the Halloween event.