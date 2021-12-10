Thursday, December 16, 2021
This Week in Photos: Track & Field

Dakota Gilbert / Cardinal Points

Kristen Boerke raises the bar during the high jump event last Saturday.

The SUNY Plattsburgh team competed in its first event of the season Dec. 4 in St. Lawrence
for the Holiday Relays. Men’s placed third of five teams, and women’s placed second of five.

Dakota Gilbert / Cardinal Points JAMES GILBERT

Michael Brockway sprints to the finish line in the most recent track meet in St. Lawrence.

Dakota Gilbert / Cardinal Points JAMES GILBERT

Deanna Zoch settles in a the start line for her race.

Dakota Gilbert / Cardinal Points JAMES GILBERT

Kelsea Greenthal clears the hurdles with speed.

Dakota Gilbert / Cardinal Points JAMES GILBERT

Jared Davidson bounds forward quickly during his event.

Dakota Gilbert / Cardinal Points JAMES GILBERT

Aislyn McDonough (6) breaks ahead of the pack during her race.

Dakota Gilbert / Cardinal Points JAMES GILBERT

Spencer Trudo uses his strength to throw shotput.

