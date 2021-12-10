This Week in Photos: Track & Field

Kristen Boerke raises the bar during the high jump event last Saturday.

The SUNY Plattsburgh team competed in its first event of the season Dec. 4 in St. Lawrence

for the Holiday Relays. Men’s placed third of five teams, and women’s placed second of five.

Michael Brockway sprints to the finish line in the most recent track meet in St. Lawrence.

Deanna Zoch settles in a the start line for her race.

Kelsea Greenthal clears the hurdles with speed.

Jared Davidson bounds forward quickly during his event.

Aislyn McDonough (6) breaks ahead of the pack during her race.

Spencer Trudo uses his strength to throw shotput.