College Auxiliary Services, the Student Association and Chartwells collaborated to present the second annual Spring Carnival.

The theme for this year’s carnival was Aliens vs. Cowboys.

The carnival was held on the Wilson Hall Patio behind Clinton Dining Hall from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 3.

Fun activities included mechanical bull riding, axe throwing, inflatable spaceship laser tag, carnival games and an assortment of fair food favorites.