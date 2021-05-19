Sunday, May 30, 2021
This Week in Photos: SPORTS (April 23, 2021)

Dakota Gilbert / Cardinal Points

Softball player Alexa Murray prepares to step up to the plate.

Dakota Gilbert / Cardinal Points Men’s lacrosse player Zach Gill moves across the field during a game.

Dakota Gilbert / Cardinal Points Brain Pohoreckyj, number 50 on the men’s lacrosse team, sweeps by his opponent.

Dakota Gilbert / Cardinal Points Softball pitcher Julia Golino releases a striking pitch at the mound.

Dakota Gilbert / Cardinal Points Emily Caoili, a player for the women’s lacrosse team, runs through the snow during a game.

Dakota Gilbert / Cardinal Points Baseball pitcher Chase Blazak pushes with might to get a strike for the Cardinals.

