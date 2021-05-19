ArchiveMultimediaPhotos This Week in Photos: SPORTS (April 23, 2021) May 19, 2021 Dakota Gilbert / Cardinal PointsSoftball player Alexa Murray prepares to step up to the plate. Dakota Gilbert / Cardinal Points Men’s lacrosse player Zach Gill moves across the field during a game. Dakota Gilbert / Cardinal Points Brain Pohoreckyj, number 50 on the men’s lacrosse team, sweeps by his opponent. Dakota Gilbert / Cardinal Points Softball pitcher Julia Golino releases a striking pitch at the mound. Dakota Gilbert / Cardinal Points Emily Caoili, a player for the women’s lacrosse team, runs through the snow during a game. Dakota Gilbert / Cardinal Points Baseball pitcher Chase Blazak pushes with might to get a strike for the Cardinals. By Dakota Gilbert Facebook Twitter Email Print Leave a Reply Cancel reply - Advertisment - Latest Student Art Spotlight: Melissa Common (May 7, 2021) Archive Dakota Gilbert - May 19, 2021 0 Melissa Common is a senior hospitality management major minoring in business and photography. Photography has always been a huge passion of mine. I started by mainly... Read more This Week in Photos: Semester Recap (May 7, 2021) Archive Dakota Gilbert - May 19, 2021 0 Nursing students work at the vaccination clinic in Memorial Hall and pose together for a group photo. Read more Student Art Spotlight: Jade Nguyen (April 30, 2021) Archive Dakota Gilbert - May 19, 2021 0 Hi, my name is Jade and I am a senior graphic designer and photographer from Vietnam. The Clay Pot Eatery and Bar is a... Read more This Week in Photos: SUNY Fest (April 30, 2021) Archive Dakota Gilbert - May 19, 2021 0 Despite having Kesha perform for this year’s virtual SUNY Fest, about nine students showed up to Memorial field for the showing of the concert. Read more Load more