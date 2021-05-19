ArchiveMultimediaPhotos This Week in Photos: Semester Recap (May 7, 2021) May 19, 2021 Olga Muka / Cardinal PointsNursing students work at the vaccination clinic in Memorial Hall and pose together for a group photo. Dakota Gilbert / Cardinal Points Baseball player Stephen Bryant practices swing before stepping up to the plate. Dakota Gilbert / Cardinal Points A softball player warms up her arm throwing before moving into intense drills to prepare for the season. Olga Muka / Cardinal Points Roommates Ann Beauchamp, Izzy Dashnaw and Kristen Boerke doing homework by the river to soak up some of the sun. Olga Muka / Cardinal Points Sean Grady enjoy the hot week by playing spikeball at Memorial Field with friends. By Dakota Gilbert, Olga Muka Facebook Twitter Email Print Leave a Reply Cancel reply - Advertisment - Latest Student Art Spotlight: Melissa Common (May 7, 2021) Archive Dakota Gilbert, Olga Muka - May 19, 2021 0 Melissa Common is a senior hospitality management major minoring in business and photography. Photography has always been a huge passion of mine. I started by mainly... Read more This Week in Photos: Semester Recap (May 7, 2021) Archive Dakota Gilbert, Olga Muka - May 19, 2021 0 Nursing students work at the vaccination clinic in Memorial Hall and pose together for a group photo. Read more Student Art Spotlight: Jade Nguyen (April 30, 2021) Archive Dakota Gilbert, Olga Muka - May 19, 2021 0 Hi, my name is Jade and I am a senior graphic designer and photographer from Vietnam. The Clay Pot Eatery and Bar is a... Read more This Week in Photos: SUNY Fest (April 30, 2021) Archive Dakota Gilbert, Olga Muka - May 19, 2021 0 Despite having Kesha perform for this year’s virtual SUNY Fest, about nine students showed up to Memorial field for the showing of the concert. Read more Load more