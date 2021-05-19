Sunday, May 30, 2021
ArchiveMultimediaPhotos

This Week in Photos: Semester Recap (May 7, 2021)

Olga Muka / Cardinal Points

Nursing students work at the vaccination clinic in Memorial Hall and pose together for a group photo.

Dakota Gilbert / Cardinal Points Baseball player Stephen Bryant practices swing before stepping up to the plate.

Dakota Gilbert / Cardinal Points A softball player warms up her arm throwing before moving into intense drills to prepare for the season.

Olga Muka / Cardinal Points Roommates Ann Beauchamp, Izzy Dashnaw and Kristen Boerke doing homework by the river to soak up some of the sun.

Olga Muka / Cardinal Points Sean Grady enjoy the hot week by playing spikeball at Memorial Field with friends.

By ,

Leave a Reply

- Advertisment -

Latest

Student Art Spotlight: Melissa Common (May 7, 2021)

Archive , - 0
Melissa Common is a senior hospitality management major minoring in business and photography. Photography has always been a huge passion of mine. I started by mainly...
Read more

This Week in Photos: Semester Recap (May 7, 2021)

Archive , - 0
Nursing students work at the vaccination clinic in Memorial Hall and pose together for a group photo.
Read more

Student Art Spotlight: Jade Nguyen (April 30, 2021)

Archive , - 0
Hi, my name is Jade and I am a senior graphic designer and photographer from Vietnam. The Clay Pot Eatery and Bar is a...
Read more

This Week in Photos: SUNY Fest (April 30, 2021)

Archive , - 0
Despite having Kesha perform for this year’s virtual SUNY Fest, about nine students showed up to Memorial field for the showing of the concert.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social media

Copyright © 2020 Cardinal Points