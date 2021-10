Protesters hold signs about the Stonewall Riot and demands City Hall to be active for the community.

Drag queen Vannessica rocks some moves.

SUNY Plattsburgh students Aleksandra Sidorova and Bryn Fawn pose with drag queen Delores Clitorezz (left), Misty Knights (middle) and Amber Sky (right).

SUNY Plattsburgh students Lillian Bernhardt (left) and Andrew Payro (right) smiling

and embracing at this year’s Pride event in downtown Plattsburgh Saturday Oct. 2.