Juniors Jamie Junior, Abigail Zerbe and Cellar Hogan pose with their creatures.

The Student Association hosted a Create-ACreature in the H.U.B. on Feb. 14.

Students created their own stuffed animals to take home with them.

Seniors Oscar Saldivar and Omar Saldivar show off their creatures at the Student Association’s event.

Sophomore Sarah Feingold and Freshman Hailey Sweeney smile with an eagle and tiger stuffed animal.