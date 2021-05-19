ArchiveMultimediaPhotos This Week in Photos: Creatures (April 9, 2021) May 19, 2021 Audrey Lapinski / Cardinal Points Audrey Lapinski / Cardinal Points Riley Duffy and Kelci Henn smile behind their masks with their new furry friends made at the Create-a-Creature event. Audrey Lapinski / Cardinal Points Audrey Lapinski / Cardinal Points Erin Sacks puts stuffing into a new jaguar creature. Audrey Lapinski / Cardinal Points Audrey Lapinski / Cardinal Points Mackenzie Mills and Madison Townes pose with their dog and tiger stuffed animals. Audrey Lapinski / Cardinal Points Damaris Gonzaga inspects a fuzzy sloth. By Audrey Lapinski Facebook Twitter Email Print Leave a Reply Cancel reply - Advertisment - Latest Student Art Spotlight: Melissa Common (May 7, 2021) Archive Audrey Lapinski - May 19, 2021 0 Melissa Common is a senior hospitality management major minoring in business and photography. Photography has always been a huge passion of mine. I started by mainly... Read more This Week in Photos: Semester Recap (May 7, 2021) Archive Audrey Lapinski - May 19, 2021 0 Nursing students work at the vaccination clinic in Memorial Hall and pose together for a group photo. Read more Student Art Spotlight: Jade Nguyen (April 30, 2021) Archive Audrey Lapinski - May 19, 2021 0 Hi, my name is Jade and I am a senior graphic designer and photographer from Vietnam. The Clay Pot Eatery and Bar is a... Read more This Week in Photos: SUNY Fest (April 30, 2021) Archive Audrey Lapinski - May 19, 2021 0 Despite having Kesha perform for this year’s virtual SUNY Fest, about nine students showed up to Memorial field for the showing of the concert. Read more Load more