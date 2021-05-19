Sunday, May 30, 2021
ArchiveMultimediaPhotos

This Week in Photos: Creatures (April 9, 2021)

Audrey Lapinski / Cardinal Points

 

Audrey Lapinski / Cardinal Points Riley Duffy and Kelci Henn smile behind their masks with their new furry friends made at the Create-a-Creature event.

Audrey Lapinski / Cardinal Points

Audrey Lapinski / Cardinal Points Erin Sacks puts stuffing into a new jaguar creature.

Audrey Lapinski / Cardinal Points

Audrey Lapinski / Cardinal Points Mackenzie Mills and Madison Townes pose with their dog and tiger stuffed animals.

Audrey Lapinski / Cardinal Points Damaris Gonzaga inspects a fuzzy sloth.

By

Leave a Reply

- Advertisment -

Latest

Student Art Spotlight: Melissa Common (May 7, 2021)

Archive - 0
Melissa Common is a senior hospitality management major minoring in business and photography. Photography has always been a huge passion of mine. I started by mainly...
Read more

This Week in Photos: Semester Recap (May 7, 2021)

Archive - 0
Nursing students work at the vaccination clinic in Memorial Hall and pose together for a group photo.
Read more

Student Art Spotlight: Jade Nguyen (April 30, 2021)

Archive - 0
Hi, my name is Jade and I am a senior graphic designer and photographer from Vietnam. The Clay Pot Eatery and Bar is a...
Read more

This Week in Photos: SUNY Fest (April 30, 2021)

Archive - 0
Despite having Kesha perform for this year’s virtual SUNY Fest, about nine students showed up to Memorial field for the showing of the concert.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social media

Copyright © 2020 Cardinal Points