Tuesday, December 20, 2022
This Week in Photos: African Wedding

Kiyanna Noel / Cardinal Points

Bride Demetria Baptiste and groom Christian Morgan hold hands as they walk past a lively crowd. They had just gotten “married.”

The theme for the club African Unity’s annual Ubunye (meaning “unity” or “celebration”) event was Wedding Party. The event showcased African cultures through a fake wedding,
music and dance Dec. 3.

Kiyanna Noel / Cardinal Points

Morgan sits down, wearing traditional attire. His groomsman stands behind him.

Kiyanna Noel / Cardinal Points

Abieyuwa “Abby” Uzamere, African Unity’s president, dances.

Kiyanna Noel / Cardinal Points

The bridesmaids, part of the group AU Dance, surround Baptiste in dance.

