This Week in Photos: African Wedding

Bride Demetria Baptiste and groom Christian Morgan hold hands as they walk past a lively crowd. They had just gotten “married.”

The theme for the club African Unity’s annual Ubunye (meaning “unity” or “celebration”) event was Wedding Party. The event showcased African cultures through a fake wedding,

music and dance Dec. 3.

Morgan sits down, wearing traditional attire. His groomsman stands behind him.

Abieyuwa “Abby” Uzamere, African Unity’s president, dances.

The bridesmaids, part of the group AU Dance, surround Baptiste in dance.