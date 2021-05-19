ArchiveMultimediaPhotos This Week in Photos: Adirondack (April 16, 2021) May 19, 2021 Olga Muka / Cardinal PointsOlga Muka / Cardinal Points A drone image on top of the Pok-O-Moonshine fire tower overlooking the Adirondack mountains and nearby lakes. Photo provided by Audri Walworth Walworth poses at the top of Algonquin Peak. Photo provided by Audri Walworth SUNY Plattsburgh student calmly canoes down the Raquette River. Olga Muka / Cardinal Points SUNY Plattsburgh students rest at a look-out point before continuing to ascend Pok-O-Moonshine. By Audri Walworth, Olga Muka Facebook Twitter Email Print Leave a Reply Cancel reply - Advertisment - Latest Student Art Spotlight: Melissa Common (May 7, 2021) Archive Audri Walworth, Olga Muka - May 19, 2021 0 Melissa Common is a senior hospitality management major minoring in business and photography. Photography has always been a huge passion of mine. I started by mainly... Read more This Week in Photos: Semester Recap (May 7, 2021) Archive Audri Walworth, Olga Muka - May 19, 2021 0 Nursing students work at the vaccination clinic in Memorial Hall and pose together for a group photo. Read more Student Art Spotlight: Jade Nguyen (April 30, 2021) Archive Audri Walworth, Olga Muka - May 19, 2021 0 Hi, my name is Jade and I am a senior graphic designer and photographer from Vietnam. The Clay Pot Eatery and Bar is a... Read more This Week in Photos: SUNY Fest (April 30, 2021) Archive Audri Walworth, Olga Muka - May 19, 2021 0 Despite having Kesha perform for this year’s virtual SUNY Fest, about nine students showed up to Memorial field for the showing of the concert. Read more Load more