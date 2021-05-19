Sunday, May 30, 2021
ArchiveMultimediaPhotos

This Week in Photos: Adirondack (April 16, 2021)

Olga Muka / Cardinal Points

Olga Muka / Cardinal Points A drone image on top of the Pok-O-Moonshine fire tower overlooking the Adirondack mountains and nearby lakes.

Photo provided by Audri Walworth Walworth poses at the top of Algonquin Peak.

Photo provided by Audri Walworth SUNY Plattsburgh student calmly canoes down the Raquette River.

Olga Muka / Cardinal Points SUNY Plattsburgh students rest at a look-out point before continuing to ascend Pok-O-Moonshine.

By ,

Leave a Reply

- Advertisment -

Latest

Student Art Spotlight: Melissa Common (May 7, 2021)

Archive , - 0
Melissa Common is a senior hospitality management major minoring in business and photography. Photography has always been a huge passion of mine. I started by mainly...
Read more

This Week in Photos: Semester Recap (May 7, 2021)

Archive , - 0
Nursing students work at the vaccination clinic in Memorial Hall and pose together for a group photo.
Read more

Student Art Spotlight: Jade Nguyen (April 30, 2021)

Archive , - 0
Hi, my name is Jade and I am a senior graphic designer and photographer from Vietnam. The Clay Pot Eatery and Bar is a...
Read more

This Week in Photos: SUNY Fest (April 30, 2021)

Archive , - 0
Despite having Kesha perform for this year’s virtual SUNY Fest, about nine students showed up to Memorial field for the showing of the concert.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social media

Copyright © 2020 Cardinal Points