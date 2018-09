Loading ... Loading ...

If you’re a fan of horror movies, like myself, you’ve probably already seen “The Nun.” The prequel to “The Conjuring” was released Sept. 6 and opened at $53.5 million, the highest debut of any other novie in the franchise, according to Forbes.

The movie follows nun-to-be Sister Irene, Father Burke and Frenchie. We first meet Frenchie when he stumbles upon a gruesome scene of a dead nun on the steps of a spooky-looking abbey in Romania.

However, at the beginning of the movie, viewers were immediately thrown into the story with a haunting scene of two nuns in the abbey who were having a serious conversation about finding a relic that would save them. The Vatican hears of the dead nun and wants to investigate the cause of it, in order to ensure the abbey is still holy, Thus leading to the three main characters meeting.

Almost all horror movies I can think of utilize jump scares to terrify the audience the most. Some use silence or creepy music. This movie definitely had a lot of jump scares.

Jump scares made people scream the most in the theater. But it also included camera angles that made the jump scares even more frightening.

The camera would come in close to an actor or actresses’ face, spin around, zoom out and use a handful of other techniques that foreshadow a jump scare about to happen.

Some of these instances would result in a jump scare, but other times not, leaving all of us relieved and drawing our hands away from our face only for something to pop out and get us.

These moments were almost better, in my opinion, because I wasn’t totally expecting it.

The film had plenty of other moments that didn’t make it more creepy than terrifying.

For example, there were a lot of times where Sister Irene or Father Burke were the main focus, but there would be something scary standing in the background or following them.

Another thing I appreciated about “The Nun” was there was an actual plot. Some scary movies exist just to scare the viewers and leave them with nightmares for a week. Those movies are fine, and I enjoy watching them once in a while with friends just to get scared but a plot and storyline, it makes it 10 times better.

When the movie ended, my mind was blown. It ended with a very clear connection to the first movie. It even added a clip from the first movie, offering more insight into events that occurred in both films and satisfyingly fufilling unresolved plot points.

Because Halloween is right around the corner, I recommend going to see “The Nun” if you like horror movies, or even if you just want to hangout with your friends. Seeing scary movies with friends is better anyway, because then you don’t have to walk through the dark parking lot by yourself.

