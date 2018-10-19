Tennis ends season out of playoffs

Loading ... Loading ...

The Plattsburgh State tennis team’s season has come to an end, following a 6-3 defeat to the Fredonia Blue Devils.

Plattsburgh (10-5, 3-4) had a tough end to their schedule, as they lost two of their final three games. The Cards managed to sweep The College at Brockport (2-11, 0-7) in a 9-0 match, but came up short against SUNY Geneseo (6-3, 5-2) and Fredonia (12-4, 4-3).

PSUC was unable to defeat the seven-time defending champions in Geneseo, winning two of nine matches that day. Against Fredonia, Kelci Henn was defeated 6-3, 6-1 in her final match with the Cardinals.

The 10-5 record is the best record PSUC has put up in two seasons.

The end of the season doesn’t mean all frowns in the locker room. Coach Annmarie Curle seemed optimistic about her team’s talent going forward.

“We’ve got some good players for next season,” Curle said. “There are a few ladies I have in mind to step up next year”.

The weekend was the last for two seniors with different stories. Emily Griffin just joined the team over the past summer, while Henn has spent the past for years of her collegiate career on the team, eventually serving as captain.

The top players to watch for going into next season will be Sierra Barrett and Tina Mitsoglou.

“Tina and I have both been on this team together for the past three seasons, and that has helped us gain chemistry with each other and our teammates,” Barrett said.

Despite falling short in her final match of the season, Mitsoglou seemed ready for next season to come.

“I don’t let defeat affect my mindset,” Mitsoglou said. “Rather, I’ll learn from my mistakes, and work on them to prepare for next year.”

Other notable standouts to watch for going into next season include Rukshanna Abdeen, who joined the team this season and earned First Team All-Conference honors with a 9-2 record in singles.

Nadine Ciardulli is another top player, as she was able to earn her spot as Henn’s doubles partner this season. As the Cards wrap up another season, there are positives to build on for next year. PSUC finished with their best conference record in six seasons this year, making them more competitive within the SUNYAC.

The Cards will also have an experienced core group of players going into next season that get along well in the locker room and work hard during practice.

