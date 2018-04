Loading ... Loading ...

As college students, if there is any way we can save money, we will. It’s time we start saving money on makeup. There is drugstore makeup that works just as well as and is significantly cheaper than brands like Urban Decay and Stila.

Here’s a list of 10 drugstore makeup products under $15 that are worth checking out:

1. Maybelline’s Total Temptation Brow Pencil – $6.99

• If you want your brows to be as defined as possible, this product has a teardrop tip for precise lines. The pencil comes with two sides; a pencil and a spoolie brush and four different shades; soft brown, medium brown, deep brown, and blond. The pencil is used to fill in the brow while the spoolie blends the makeup in for a more natural look.

2. L’Oreal’s Voluminous Butterfly Mascara – $8.49

• This mascara makes your eyebrows look noticeably longer and voluminous. The secret to this product is the brush. It was created so your outer corner lashes are the longest and your inner corner lashes are the shortest. This mascara has been used by celebrities like Miley Cyrus and Dakota Johnson.

3. Maybelline’s Fit Me! Matte and Poreless Foundation – $7.99

• This is the foundation I wear. If you have oily skin then this is something you should give a try. I have oily skin and when I wear this foundation, it lasts all night without having to be reapplied. There are 49 different shades to make sure that everyone can find a match.

4. Revlon’s PhotoReady Perfecting Primer – $12.99

• If you’re going out or having a busy day you need a primer; Primer is used to make your makeup look even and last longer. Revlon’s PhotoReady primer was made special to give you an air-brushed look. One big thing I like about this primer is that it hides your pores well and makes your skin look flawless in flash photos.

5. No7’s Skin Illuminator Highlighter – $13.00

• When I wear highlighter I don’t want it to be obnoxious or too obvious that I’m wearing it. That’s why I love this No7 highlighter. You can see that you’re wearing it, but it’s subtle. The best thing about this product is it lasts. You will have a little glow all day long. Another plus about wearing No7 is that all their products are hypo-allergenic so you don’t have to worry about your face being too sensitive for their products.

6. Eco Tools Day to Night Brushes – $15.00

• An important part of applying makeup is the type of brushes you use. Eco Tools sell a six-piece brush set all made from recycled materials. The pieces included are a pointed concealer brush, powder brush, shadow brush, smudge brush, lip brush and a carrying case.

7. Maybelline’s Lash Sensational Mascara – $8.99

• This was the first mascara I ever fell in love with. Whenever I wear it there is a striking difference in the length of my eyelashes. This mascara comes in three different colors; blackest black, very black and brownish black. The bush is made to give your eyelashes a full-fan effect.

8. Physicians Formula’s Warm Nude Eyeshadow Palette – $11.95

• The palette comes with nine different shades with a little shimmer in each color. You can apply the eyeshadow either wet or dry. If you want a more dramatic color, apply wet and if you want a more natural, softer look, apply dry.

9. Rimmel’s Wake Me Up Concealer – $10.32

• Pimples are relevant to everyone. Rimmel’s concealer can be used for a couple of different things. Put it under your eyes to reawaken and brighten them up. Put it in on pimples or blemishes to cover them up. The concealer contains Peptides(helps with wrinkled skin and anti-aging) and vitamin moisturizer.

10. Wet n Wild’s Silk Finish Lipstick – $0.99

• Even though these lipsticks are cheap doesn’t mean they don’t work. Wet n Wild’s lipstick goes on smooth and even includes aloe vera to keep your lips healthy. A plus about the lipstick being inexpensive is you can buy as many shades as you want and it still won’t break your wallet.

