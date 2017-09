Loading ... Loading ...

The more someone exposes to the sun as known as ultraviolet (UV), the higher chance for them to develop skin cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.The more someone exposes to the sun as known as ultraviolet (UV), the higher chance for them to develop skin cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.Sunlight is the main source of UV rays that is the root of the skin cancer. It is already fall in Plattsburgh, but students still have to experience the long hot streak weather. For college students, it is time to take advantage of the sunshine and get motivated.

However, too much sun might be the starting point of painful sunburn, heat rash, wrinkles and skin cancer.Junior public relation major Lauren Nadel always wears hats and put oils with SPF and moisturizers in order to protect herself from the sun.A hat can help one avoid exposing his or her faces to the intense sun, according to the American Cancer Society. Natural oils can also protect people from sunburn. Many seed and vegetable oils are well provided with antioxidants, natural chemicals and vitamin E to protect, moisturize and heal skin exposed to ultraviolet light, according to LEAFtv, a modern lifestyle resource for women.As temperature rises, staying cool and drinking plenty of fluid to avoid dehydration is also important for everybody, according to the USA Today. More than 70 percent of human body is made of water.

Drinking water helps replenish the fluids lost by excessive sweating. Therefore, Nadel recommended everybody should stay hydrated in this weather.“In this hot weather, you have to keep yourself hydrated by drinking enough water,” she said. “If not, you will be so tired, and it is really hard to be attentive in class. I feel that way when I do not drink enough water”Dehydration is the loss of water and salt in your body. During the hot weather, people tend to sweat more. This can lead to dehydration. Drinking water helps lower your body temperature and provide the fluids you lose through sweating.Junior anthropology major Beverly Morrisey always wears sunscreen whenever she exposes to the sun. When she was younger, she said she had to suffer from terrible sunburn due to not protecting herself enough when going outside. She described it as a “horrible experience”. The sunburn was “red” and “painful”.

Too much ultraviolet radiation from the sun or sunbeds is the main cause of skin cancer. There are two main of types of UV: UVB from the majority of sunburn and UVA that penetrates deep into the skin, according to Cancer Research UK, a cancer research and awareness charity. “Sunburn is really dangerous for you,” Morrisey said. “My great-grandmother died of skin cancer.”She also encouraged people to be aware of this, stay hydrated, protect themselves from the sun.“I always wear sunscreen with SPF 50,” sophomore nursing major Nick Choiniere said. “I always try to cover myself up whenever I go outside and have to expose to the sunlight.”As a nursing major, she suggested people to always wear sunscreen, reapply sunscreen when needed, seek the sun and seek for professional help.

