Success is something that almost all college students want to achieve one day. They set goals for themselves, work hard and do everything to become successful. Of course some students struggle and fall as time goes on.

Plattsburgh State University adjunct lecturer in the English department Aimee Baker, who is also an author of a book, said, for her personally, she always sets goals for herself, and after those goals have been achieved, she sets more goals for herself.

“I don’t know at what level I will finally feel, like, personally successful,” Baker said.

Baker said the way she can tell if someone else is successful is if that person is pursuing what they value, working in the field that they like or achieving different benchmarks or milestone.

“For instance, a stay-at-home parent who wants to be a stay-at-home parent,” Baker said. “If that is your goal and that is what you’re doing and you’re doing it well, it is success.”

PSUC junior political science student Antwan Clark said that success is complicated, but to him it means he has accomplished everything he envisioned to do.

“This goes to career wise, education, making sure I complete law school and making sure I complete any type of occupational goals that I want to do,” Clark said.

Being able to practice law, he also said having the chance to practice politics and making a huge change to society is what success means to him.

PSUC senior psychology major Lauren Martinchek said that success is the ability to go after what one wants and do whatever it takes to accomplish those goals.

Baker said she always assumed she would be successful as soon as a goal is achieved, but she hasn’t yet.

“I was like OK as soon as I get a book I will feel successful, and now that I’ve got a book, I look at other people who have like four or five books, and I’m like ‘I have to work on my hustle,’” Baker said.

She also said that she doesn’t know what it would take for her to feel like she’s personally successful.

Clark said that there is never an end to the path of success. He said there are different types of short-term, mid-term, and long-term success.

“Whenever you accomplish those, hopefully you can celebrate, and be thankful that you had the opportunity to actually accomplish those goals,” Clark said.

Martinchek said in order to really know whether one is successful, it must come from inside.

“When you take a step back and see what’s been going on and what you have accomplished, you can tell whether you are successful or not,” Martinchek said.

Baker said she sets her goals and breaks the bigger goals down into smaller ones to encourage herself to be more successful and driven.

“To get to where I need to go, I do individual goals,” She said. “I constructed a five-year plan for myself and every month have something that I need to do.”

By thinking about how to stay successful, Clark said it keeps him driven and makes him want to succeed.

“When I think about it, I think that there’s probably someone out there that has the same goals as me, but they’re actually working towards their goals,” Clark said. “What can I do, what can I offer, or what can I do more to place me in the best situation possible to accomplish my goals.”

Martinchek said she sets goals for herself and deadlines to reach those goals, which helps her on her path of prosperity and staying motivated.

“It keeps you motivated to achieve it because if you see the deadlines, you will work harder for it,” she said.

The Huffington Post said that there are seven challengers that can get in the way of someone’s success. These seven factors include age, negativity, toxic people, what others think, fear, the past or future and lastly, the state of the world.

One’s success is driven by that person’s mindset. With discipline and focus, that person can ensure that these seven obstacles never hold them back from reaching their full potential according to the Huffington Post.

