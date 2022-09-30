Study hours focus on student success

By Jessica Grigolava

Almost six weeks into the semester, students may be finding themselves struggling in classes. Focus may be dropping, and procrastination may be rising. Student Support Services’ study hours and tutors are eager to help students combat that.

The Student Support Service Office located in Macomb 001 has organized a daily study hall for students to efficiently get their work done. The open study hours are every Monday through Wednesday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. All students are welcome and no sign up needed. The study hall is open to attend at any time between the hours offered; you can arrive or leave at your own convenience.

Not only are there other students who are trying to complete their work, but many tutors are offered for a wide variety of subjects. Tutors are available for subjects such as biology and communications on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tutoring for math is available on Wednesdays, Mondays and Tuesdays depending on the section. Tutors are present during the whole study session. Attending the study hall supports time management accountability, as well as assistance with assignments.

Doing assignments at home makes it more likely to get diverted into doing something else, whether it’s because of completing other tasks to avoid doing the work or disruptive roommates, according to an article by College Raptor. Working in a studious environment doesn’t let you easily switch from reviewing notes to watching Netflix, “being in a public space might help some students refrain from procrastinating as well. It can take some of the stress of studying away, leaving you refreshed and ready to tackle the material. For someone more relaxed, they’re more likely to absorb the material and perform better on tests.”

Having a daily scheduled time to get work done provides a sense of accountability and prevents any missed work. Unlike a work space at home, Student Support Services provides faculty members to answer the questions students may have. Not only is there a guarantee of a crucial element of academic success, but students are also provided with a better understanding of the content learned in class.

A dorm room may also have limited resources. The study hall provides computers, printers, scanners and other helpful supplies that are easily accessible. Setting a designated time for productivity will ensure that you get your work done and avoid procrastination. Whether working in an apartment, common area or your room, there is a bigger area to lay out notebooks and textbooks, and provide a more beneficial layout to complete tasks. Feeling cramped or disorganized may deter students from doing any work in general, leaving an incomplete assignment that can hinder grades.

This fall semester is also the first time SSS offers a neurodivergent study skills specialist, Marlee Bickford-Bushey, who is there every Tuesday. This is a great opportunity to make it easier to complete tasks whether it’s for school or daily life skills. If students are unable to make it when she is available during study hours, she also offers her office as a safe space for neurodivergent students, whether it’s an educational question or just having a conversation with someone who understands struggles faced in a college setting.

“A lot of people don’t realize how much effort we need to put into everyday tasks that other people don’t realize are casual actions for them,” Bickford-Bushey said. If there is a need for help with scheduling, writing, or navigating the university, she is here to help.

A productive atmosphere is important. Take advantage of the opportunity to get work done in a timely manner with assistance from staff and motivation from your surroundings. SSS is providing a chance for academic success for SUNY Plattsburgh students.