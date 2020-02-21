Students represent PSU at theatre conference

Fifteen Plattsburgh State students and one alumna presented their work over the last year and participated in a variety of workshops and auditions at the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival Region 1 Conference Jan. 27 to Feb. 2.

The conference took place in Hyannis Massachusetts and welcomed college students from region one which includes Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts and half of New York.

The conference has been around for 51 years. Erika Guay, associate professor of theatre, said her father attended the very first one.

PSU students of all majors are welcome and encouraged to apply to attend this annual trip. This year all but one (of the students) was a theatre major or minor.

Guay said the conference is all about the students and featuring their work. They were one of 12 to present a scene from a play they had done in the last year. They performed a scene from their spring 2019 season.

Senior DJ Bollon, a psychology and theatre major, won the excellence in design regional award for his make up design. Along with the certificate he received a Mehron special effects makeup kit, that retails for upwards of $100.

“It was definitely a fun experience,” Bollon said. “I learned so much I really hope that I will be able to go back again.”

Students had the opportunity to audition for “Next Steps,” an open call and interview for students interested in a career in one of the many facets of theatre. “Next Steps” can lead to opportunities to transfer, summer internships and jobs.

“I felt like a kid in a candy store at this festival,” Caleb Eugley said.

Eugley got an internship and job offer from one of the theatres that was in attendance.

“I went to their workshop and told them my ideas for shows and they invited me to work with them in the near future. That was very exciting.”

Their schedules were packed from 7 a.m. to midnight.

“If we weren’t at the shows or at the hotel for the conference we were out getting food.” Gavin Perrine said.

Gavin won a merit award for stage managing.

“There is a really small world and industry,” Guay said. “You will get to know each other at this festival and you’ll see each other for years or be facebook friends and end up at the same place at the same time.”

The trip takes place every year and is open to all students of all majors.