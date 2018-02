Loading ... Loading ...

More than 200 people shut down several downtown streets Friday afternoon in an organized protest from the Angell College Center to Plattsburgh District Attorney Andrew Wylie’s office by campus organizations Black Onyx, Young Democratic Socialists Club and the Student Association.



The protest was in response to a racist, threatening Snapchat posted by freshman Maria Gates, of Keene, NY, and campus administration’s reaction to it.

Most participants held “Black Lives Matter” signs in the air while marching a mile through rain and just-above freezing temperatures.



Among chants of “no justice, no peace,” protesters called for the resignations of President Donald Trump and, closer to home, PSUC President John Ettling, Vice President of Student Affairs Bryan Hartman, Chief Diversity Officer J.W. Wiley and Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Michael Morgan among others.



The march culminated in a rally outside Wylie’s office at 137 Margaret St. while two representatives from the demonstration went inside to speak to the district attorney.



Protesters then marched to Ettling’s home, where the crowd refused to leave until the president came out of the house. Once on the sidewalk, Ettling addressed protesters.



“I understand you will be presenting me with a list of demands,” Ettling said.



Protesters plan to present their demands in the Angell College Center Ballroom at 5 p.m. Friday.



“If it’s all right with you, I would like to see the list of demands and have a chance to respond to it [before then],” Ettling said.



“We’ll have it,” one protest leader said.