Students Luis Cardenas and Nicholas Sallemi, both 21,were arrested Oct. 23, and charged with second-degree assault, a felony.

An affidavit by officer Christopher Clarke, of the Plattsburgh Police Department, described a fight, which included both men, Gino DeGiorgio and David Turan, 24, of Plattsburgh.

The altercation took place on Bridge Street outside the Green Room, leaving Turan unconscious and bleeding from the head.

Police used video footage of the fight and witness statements in identifying the men, who fled the scene.

The exchange grew heated in the bar before escalating outside.

Green Room employee Michael Thompson stated Turan referred to Cardenas as “Kim Jong Un” while still inside, said the affidavit.

Sallemi threw a punch at Turan’s head, causing him to fall and strike his head on the sidewalk. Though he was motionless and appeared unconscious, Cardenas struck Turan’s head again.

Turan was transported to Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital and then to Fletcher Allen Health Care Surgical Intensive Care Unit for a skull fracture and brain bleeds. He has since been released.

Both men, brothers of the newly chartered Zeta Beta Tau fraternity, were arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court and sent to Clinton County Jail on Oct. 23, where they were released later that evening on $1,000 bail.

Attempts to reach Cardenas, Sallemi and Turan were unsuccessful.

